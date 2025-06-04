25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to our mid-week round-up of Bluesky’s funniest posts – in our opinion, obviously. Every one of these 25 gems has put a smile on our faces over the past seven days, and we hope they do the same for you.

As always, show your favourites a bit of love.

me, in May: child labor is always wrong

me, 2 hours into my kids' summer vacation: there are interesting arguments on both sides — maura quint (@mauraquint.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:25 PM

the fact that it costs like £375 a pop and you have to shit in a hole for three days [image or embed] — katie spalding (@supermathskid.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 9:42 PM

Cancelled by the woke mob because I wouldn't stop saying "Murder, She Wrote" in a Yoda voice. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 8:03 PM

In today’s episode of Oh Mate:

“Have you got that photo of the Vicar of Dibley cast ready?”

“Yep, here you go”

[hits publish]

Oh mate. [image or embed] — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 9:18 AM

