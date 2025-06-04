Social Media Bluesky

25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Poke Reporter. Updated June 4th, 2025

Welcome to our mid-week round-up of Bluesky’s funniest posts – in our opinion, obviously. Every one of these 25 gems has put a smile on our faces over the past seven days, and we hope they do the same for you.

As always, show your favourites a bit of love.

1.

That’s not the rule and you know it.

[image or embed]

— Louise Blain (@louiseblain.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 6:47 AM

2.

Worst biopic casting ever. Looks nothing like him.

[image or embed]

— Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 7:15 PM

3.

Michael Corleone says hello

[image or embed]

— Zippo (@naughtyzippo.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 12:31 PM

4.

If this etching of Brutus is accurate, I'm surprised Caesar didn't see it coming

[image or embed]

— weeder (@weeder.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 2:28 AM

5.

When did it not?

[image or embed]

— Crime Girl (@crimegirl.co.uk) June 2, 2025 at 9:28 PM

6.

“Woke Vulcanologist Cancel Culture Won’t Stop Me From Climbing Mount Etna”
Finty Bucklefast, in tomorrow’s Telegraph.

[image or embed]

— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:28 PM

7.

me, in May: child labor is always wrong
me, 2 hours into my kids' summer vacation: there are interesting arguments on both sides

— maura quint (@mauraquint.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:25 PM

8.

I’m honestly quite surprised they were allowed to marry in the first place

[image or embed]

— Rob Manuel (@robmanuelyeah.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 8:15 PM

9.

the fact that it costs like £375 a pop and you have to shit in a hole for three days

[image or embed]

— katie spalding (@supermathskid.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 9:42 PM

10.

Cancelled by the woke mob because I wouldn't stop saying "Murder, She Wrote" in a Yoda voice.

— Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 8:03 PM

11.

In today’s episode of Oh Mate:
“Have you got that photo of the Vicar of Dibley cast ready?”
“Yep, here you go”
[hits publish]
Oh mate.

[image or embed]

— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) June 3, 2025 at 9:18 AM

12.

the need for the inclusion of the graphic is a sad reminder of the shockingly low literacy rate among geese

[image or embed]

— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 1:52 AM

Article Pages: 1 2