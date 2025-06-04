This Tesla Cybertruck prank backfired spectacularly, and went straight into the Hall of Fame

US Funny fails

If you were curious enough to watch the video of a guy testing whether his Cybertruck trunk – or boot, if you aren’t American – would detect a finger placed in the way as it closed, you’ll be familiar with Jeremy Judkins, Tesla fan and owner of a temporarily sore finger.

Last year, he posted another TikTok about his Cybertruck – this time about a problem he had with the charging port, and the incredibly low-tech way he fixed it.

When we saw the flimsy string, we half expected the truck to say “Mama!”

It wasn’t exactly the advert Tesla would have put out.

It’s a new problem with the cybertruck every day.

camravens

Yep and there’s another reason to avoid Tesla as if giving money to Elon wasn’t a big enough turn off already.

Scouse72

100k.. you shouldn’t have to do this.

Aimee

While Tesla problem videos are ten a penny, this one had something new to offer, so it ended up on other platforms – including the one owned by Tesla’s embattled boss, Elon Musk.

Are these things made for ten dollars? https://t.co/6aLqfAVRze — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) June 15, 2024

That janky little pull cord is definitely proof that they knew about this issue and didn’t know how to fix it in time for release lmao — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) June 14, 2024

The Homermobile never ceases to amaze. pic.twitter.com/3uIsvM9Oxj — Hotshot – Movie (@Hotshot_Movie) June 15, 2024

Unintentionally the most hilarious part of this whole thing pic.twitter.com/qDebcGMKlt — ً (@tylerduran21) June 15, 2024

The fact that there is a fail safe for this issue means the issue presented itself during design and development and they still put these mfs into production. Daily reminder I think all Tesla owners are slow. https://t.co/zGbQmVgqcD — ✨Kei$ha✨ (@GlamazonJay) June 16, 2024

Big expensive piece of junk lol — JJ (@BigTallNotSmall) June 15, 2024

Plot twist, Jeremy’s Cybertruck wasn’t actually broken – ‘wasn’t’ being the key word. Here’s an update.

JazzyJeff left this comment/question.

And what will it cost to repair the manual release? $1,500? $2,500?

We have no idea, but we suspect the TikTok fees will cover it.

If you want to see more of his Tesla posts, including that finger one, you can follow Jeremy Judkins on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Source Jeremy Judkins Image Screengrab