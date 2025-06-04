This Tesla Cybertruck prank backfired spectacularly, and went straight into the Hall of Fame
If you were curious enough to watch the video of a guy testing whether his Cybertruck trunk – or boot, if you aren’t American – would detect a finger placed in the way as it closed, you’ll be familiar with Jeremy Judkins, Tesla fan and owner of a temporarily sore finger.
Last year, he posted another TikTok about his Cybertruck – this time about a problem he had with the charging port, and the incredibly low-tech way he fixed it.
@jeremyjudkins2 This is what you do if your charger gets stuck in your Tesla Cybertruck. #tesla #cybertruck #teslacybertruck ♬ original sound – Jeremy Judkins | Tesla Videos
When we saw the flimsy string, we half expected the truck to say “Mama!”
It wasn’t exactly the advert Tesla would have put out.
It’s a new problem with the cybertruck every day.
camravens
Yep and there’s another reason to avoid Tesla as if giving money to Elon wasn’t a big enough turn off already.
Scouse72
100k.. you shouldn’t have to do this.
Aimee
While Tesla problem videos are ten a penny, this one had something new to offer, so it ended up on other platforms – including the one owned by Tesla’s embattled boss, Elon Musk.
Amazing. Just amazing.
— Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) June 14, 2024
Are these things made for ten dollars? https://t.co/6aLqfAVRze
— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) June 15, 2024
That janky little pull cord is definitely proof that they knew about this issue and didn’t know how to fix it in time for release lmao
— RJ Palmer (@arvalis) June 14, 2024
The Homermobile never ceases to amaze. pic.twitter.com/3uIsvM9Oxj
— Hotshot – Movie (@Hotshot_Movie) June 15, 2024
Unintentionally the most hilarious part of this whole thing pic.twitter.com/qDebcGMKlt
— ً (@tylerduran21) June 15, 2024
The fact that there is a fail safe for this issue means the issue presented itself during design and development and they still put these mfs into production. Daily reminder I think all Tesla owners are slow. https://t.co/zGbQmVgqcD
— ✨Kei$ha✨ (@GlamazonJay) June 16, 2024
Big expensive piece of junk lol
— JJ (@BigTallNotSmall) June 15, 2024
Plot twist, Jeremy’s Cybertruck wasn’t actually broken – ‘wasn’t’ being the key word. Here’s an update.
@jeremyjudkins2 Replying to @camravens My Tesla Cybertruck charger wasnt actually stuck. It was a story I created to then educate you on the manual pull release. But then I broke the Cybertruck in a different way. Oops. #tesla #cybertruck #teslacybertruck ♬ original sound – Jeremy Judkins | Tesla Videos
JazzyJeff left this comment/question.
And what will it cost to repair the manual release? $1,500? $2,500?
We have no idea, but we suspect the TikTok fees will cover it.
If you want to see more of his Tesla posts, including that finger one, you can follow Jeremy Judkins on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
