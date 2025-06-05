Someone said Liam Neeson’s skirt-wearing scene in Naked Gun was a ‘Hollywood humiliation ritual’, and got dragged into next week – 15 favourite takedowns

Entertainment film

In case you weren’t aware, the Naked Gun sequel The Naked Gun stars Liam Neeson as the equally chaotic son of the franchise’s original star, Leslie Nielsen. We don’t know if they’re picking their leads by initials, but from the newly released trailer it looks as though they’ve chosen wisely.

Here’s what they’ve teased.

Liam Neeson stars in the first teaser for #TheNakedGun – only in theaters August 1. pic.twitter.com/7zN10BNnRA — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 3, 2025

We fully expect Leslie Nielsen fans to be sceptical, but we weren’t prepared for this reaction from what used to be a true crime and unsolved mysteries account, @creepydotorg.

This echoes a conspiracy theory that the Hollywood ‘elites’ force newcomers into humiliating situations to make it clear what their position is in the industry pecking order. You know – newcomers like Liam whatsisname …er, Neeson.

We couldn’t swear it wasn’t just a joke or naked (see what we did there?) engagement farming, but if it was the latter – mission accomplished.

Here are our favourites from that engagement.

1.

One of the biggest tenets of conservatism is to believe a joke is real and then get scared pic.twitter.com/RR641H66Ht — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 4, 2025

2.

I'm sure Liam Neeson's masculinity is very threatened by the wardrobe choices in a slapstick comedy movie. — Phoenix Squad Spectre 9 (@nlyons9) June 4, 2025

3.

Ah yes, someone wearing a skirt in a movie is in fact the most humiliating ritual and scariest thing of all time. I’m terrified every day thinking about this — Astrapricity (@Astrapricity) June 4, 2025

4.

Oh no! An actor portrayed a role!

Oh no! An actor wore clothes to fit into the role they played!

What are we going to do? https://t.co/P6AmRa3Bwb — Corum (The Vlogger from Minnesota) (he/him/his) (@VlogMN) June 4, 2025

5.

He also played a police chief inspector who gets outsmarted by a bunch of teenage girls and bored into submission by an old man so maybe let's all calm the fuck down and stop taking comedy so seriously.#NakedGun #LiamNeeson #DerryGirls. https://t.co/XyhmbzW36N — J.G. Moore (@JGMooreWriter) June 4, 2025

6.

Have you never seen the "Naked Gun" movies? — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 4, 2025

7.

As a man from Northern Island I am sure he has worn a skirt many times. pic.twitter.com/G9VasYh953 — Bravo1972 (@nz_bryan) June 4, 2025

8.

Watch the trailer and if you don't get the joke and are still pissy about the outfit then I don't know what to tell you. Having to explain a joke especially when its a pretty basic gag is tiresome and destroys the enjoyment of it or they just want conflict. https://t.co/F8aqksrBi1 — RodSeka91 (@RSeka91) June 4, 2025

9.

Maybe this is your idea of masculinity? pic.twitter.com/Mut6u9oyi2 — MAGA Hunter (@GrumpyGamer_73) June 4, 2025

10.

Imagine if these pearl clutchers had twitter when Mrs. Doubtfire came out lol https://t.co/gIHgAuz4EI — Batarang (@batarangtweets) June 4, 2025

11.

Wait til they learn about Scottish people pic.twitter.com/kXxDoYKX6Z — ⁵⁵¹¹ (@BAYC5511) June 4, 2025

12.

Man you mfs hate fun Remember when Creepy was just about posting spooky shit now they're just a Right Winger page https://t.co/UyK9R8SaUy — Kombaticus of the IX Legion (@Kombaticus_) June 4, 2025

13.

maybe liam neeson just understands that skirts are more tactical for high kicks. let the man breathe ️ — deathpixie (@deathpixiexx) June 4, 2025

14.

Unpopular opinion: I don't think this is a humiliation ritual. I think it's supposed to be comedy https://t.co/eKZX8PG0gn — Ursula (@Ursula67817701) June 4, 2025

15.

So you've never seen a naked gun movie nor understand that a big Hollywood actor like Neeson is not doing anything he isn't okay with. Only embarrassment here is you and this tweet — Being Alleria (@beingalleria) June 4, 2025

The brilliant Liam Nissan™, who is frequently mistaken for Liam Neeson by the Maga faithful, gets the last word.

The skirt was my idea, numbnuts — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 4, 2025

READ MORE

Liam Neeson’s tale of when he first met Helen Mirren just went viral and it’s hilarious and heartwarming all at once

Source @creepy.org Image Wikimedia Commons