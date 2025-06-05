The Reform UK pub owner was let down by Brexit but would still vote for Nigel Farage and basically people’s brains exploded

Politics facepalm nigel farage Reform UK

You might have read the story about the first Reform UK pub opening up in Blackpool, and it’s fair to say it looks entirely like you’d imagine it would.

We mention it again because the owner of the pub told Global’s the Newsagents how he voted for Brexit but was let down by what happened next and wouldn’t vote for it again.

So does he blame Nigel Farage? Of course he doesn’t, and would vote for him again in a flash. And that sound you can hear in the background is basically people’s brains exploding.

“If they’d explained everything about Brexit, I’d probably have voted Remain!”@lewis_goodall visits The Talbot in Blackpool, the UK’s first Reform pub, where the owner regrets Brexit – but stops short of blaming one of the key figures who sold it to him: Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/TjPtL5FdwS — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) June 4, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

You can’t make it up! — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) June 4, 2025

2.

Aslong as live I will never understand how Farage can just lie time and time again, but people still vote for him, I do call people stupid for supporting Farage but that pub owner is clearly not stupid so i just don’t get it,

It really is like some kind of Charles Manson spell — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) June 4, 2025

3.

If you’d listened to experts instead of three-word slogans, we wouldn’t be in this mess — Pete NHS #FBPE (@QuakerPete) June 4, 2025

4.

oh dear. Abandon all hope. Reform voters deserve everything that they’re not going to get. — shatners (@shatners144143) June 4, 2025

5.

What an idiot. Knows he was lied to and wants more of it. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) June 4, 2025

6.

“Nigel Farage lied to me before but he’s DEFINITELY telling me the truth now.” pic.twitter.com/efU6bHTzyb — Mark Dagger (@PrimeShade) June 4, 2025

7.

‘If they’d explained….’ Doesn’t take a genius to take a moment to think that leaving the EU might cost businesses and the UK economy big. — shatners (@shatners144143) June 4, 2025

8.

“I was ripped off by an online scammer to the tune of £100,000. Don’t want to be too hasty, so I think i will give him a second chance. “ These are low information voters, which Farage has contempt for. — InevitableFacts (@Nikhedonia11) June 4, 2025

9.

It’s just a cult at this stage. Like with Trump, they simply refuse to criticise or blame their guy, it’s always someone or something else. — smithy (@Rane_01) June 4, 2025

To conclude …

"Surely the face eating leopard won't eat my face a second time." https://t.co/beoOJq3Jtk — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 4, 2025

