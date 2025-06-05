Politics facepalm nigel farage Reform UK

The Reform UK pub owner was let down by Brexit but would still vote for Nigel Farage and basically people’s brains exploded

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2025

You might have read the story about the first Reform UK pub opening up in Blackpool, and it’s fair to say it looks entirely like you’d imagine it would.

We mention it again because the owner of the pub told Global’s the Newsagents how he voted for Brexit but was let down by what happened next and wouldn’t vote for it again.

So does he blame Nigel Farage? Of course he doesn’t, and would vote for him again in a flash. And that sound you can hear in the background is basically people’s brains exploding.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

To conclude …

Source @TheNewsAgents