This life coach who lives three days in every day and anyone who doesn’t is a loser is today’s funniest, most magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2025

We hadn’t come across Ed Mylett before, he’s an uber life coach, writer, podcaster, writer, entrepreneur, global speaker – you know the type! – and his particular piece of advice of his has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

We’re figuring it’s not an entirely new clip but it’s none the worse for that, an exchange which was part of an interview with full time professional problem solver Evan Carmichael and, well, it’s best to have a watch for yourself. Sound up!

That’s all very well, but if live three days in every day, we’re still gonna spend our time watching that on a loop.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

