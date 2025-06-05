This life coach who lives three days in every day and anyone who doesn’t is a loser is today’s funniest, most magnificent watch

Weird World Influencers life hacks

We hadn’t come across Ed Mylett before, he’s an uber life coach, writer, podcaster, writer, entrepreneur, global speaker – you know the type! – and his particular piece of advice of his has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

We’re figuring it’s not an entirely new clip but it’s none the worse for that, an exchange which was part of an interview with full time professional problem solver Evan Carmichael and, well, it’s best to have a watch for yourself. Sound up!

I think about this video at least once a week pic.twitter.com/BhVXNW0t2U — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) June 4, 2025

That’s all very well, but if live three days in every day, we’re still gonna spend our time watching that on a loop.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

in a crowded field the best line in this video is “like some dude in a cave did 300 years ago” https://t.co/PqzPyYB29Q — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) June 4, 2025

Slicing a pizza into more slices does not create more pizza — -⧋- (@deminimax) June 4, 2025

This is how Kramer thought on Seinfeld — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) June 4, 2025

Rookie stuff. I’m up to 10 days in a day now. I’m literally living in 2032 already. Still very busy though. — San Diego Josh ☀️ (@JoshInEncinitas) June 4, 2025

You know someone is healthy when they look like a microwaved hot dog about to burst. https://t.co/p137mA1xOK — Joe Kassabian (@JoeKassabian) June 5, 2025

I’m still recovering from the shockwave of that finger snap at 9 seconds cc @hanslorei — Matt Ragland (@mattragland) June 4, 2025

ignoring all the rest i love that this guy thinks humans lived in caves in 1725 https://t.co/z3TmBfDrei — anna !!! 🙂 ✨ (@frogs4girls) June 5, 2025

and how many days is in a week for you? — Vic (@VicVijayakumar) June 4, 2025

Only 1. I grind nonstop and never sleep so it's just one single day in a week — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) June 4, 2025

H/T @anothercohen Source @evancarmichael