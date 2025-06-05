Everyone needs to watch this nurse absolutely torch a ‘Christian’ Maga troll with a bible reading

US MAGA

Over on TikTok, nurse-midwife Jen Hamilton has amassed more than four million followers, thanks to her sensible, caring information about pregnancy and birth and looking after babies, her left-leaning views on what’s going on in the US – oh, and how to swaddle anything …even a chicken.

She’s very entertaining, often funny, and attracts pushbacks from Trump fans on a regular basis, including after posting this call for compassion and empathy.

Who could possibly have a problem with wanting to call out hateful rhetoric? Oh, that’s right – Maga.

Whoa. Be careful there. I am happily MAGA and absolutely love Jesus. We are exhausted from Liberal nonsense.

Shelly

Jen had the perfect riposte for Shelly.

‘I was hungry and you fed me, I was thirsty and you gave me a drink, I was a stranger and you invited me into your home, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you cared for me, I was in prison and you visited me.’

We’re pretty sure none of that would get past Doge. TikTok users had some thoughts.

1.

Agnostic here and I swear us “non-believers” follow the word closer than the MAGA hypocrites.

Dr Destin

2.

Leviticus 19:33-34 “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born.”

Distro

3.

Wait until they realize that Jesus was a brown immigrant from the Middle East that helped people. Whoa, they are gonna be shocked.

StaciaJ

4.

I wish Jesus WOULD come back because I know he’d flip Shelly’s table.

World Shaker

5.

I would like to understand what is the “liberal nonsense” they are talking about? Is it kindness? Is it compassion for those that are different from us or who may have different beliefs? Is it asking for healthcare for everyone?

Bisslife and Odie

Jen’s counterpoint found its way to twitter, where it received another virtual round of applause.

6.

Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/As9AQnhlOi — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 5, 2025

7.

MAGA would crucify Jesus if he stood in front of them. They do not walk in his teachings they’ve corrupted it and they believe they are above reproach! — AlphaVelocity (@alpha_velo59503) June 5, 2025

8.

No, no, no…you’re an idiot. The scriptures only apply to legal American citizens. Jesus and his Christians already had the social security numbers they needed when they wrote that book — Shane (@Shanemychal) June 5, 2025

9.

Ate that right on up https://t.co/sCBuNLgWJH — (@2Naes_) June 5, 2025

10.

Best thing I have seen in a while. Powerful. https://t.co/hpYEqTze2s — Someone's husband guys (@calvin3000) June 5, 2025

To sum up …

