Is this a record for the greatest number of instructions displayed in an Airbnb?
Back in 2023, a TikToker named Becky Levin Navarro posted her clip of the notices left by the host of this Airbnb property. She asked –
“Is there a cap on how many rules can be displayed at Airbnbs?”
@beckypearlatx Y’all I dont get it 🤯 We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just killed me. It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules. #airbnb #vrbo #summervacation ♬ original sound
“Y’all I dont get it 🤯 We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just killed me.
It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules. #airbnb #vrbo #summervacation”
That might be the least welcoming accommodation we’ve seen. The guests must have been walking on eggshells.
It certainly got people talking.
Lord I didn’t know my sister-in-law had an Airbnb.
WaltersWay
This is what I imagine staying at Schrute Farms would be like.
Nacho Momma
Sounds like this stuff should NOT BE IN AN AIRBNB!!!!
Suzie
You just know they have cameras in there watching you.
Carriepnw
Me when I get my hands on a label maker.. . No stopping now. Haha
katharynhardcastl
I’ll just stay in a hotel, thanks.
Lily
I’d love to see the reviews on this place.
Amanda
I want to see footage of the renters that made them feel the need to put up the signage 😅
Asfotosbonitas
Jenny De Marco hit the nail on the head.
Sounds like they shouldn’t be renting out their house.
Source @beckypearlatx Image Screengrab