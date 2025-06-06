Is this a record for the greatest number of instructions displayed in an Airbnb?

“Is there a cap on how many rules can be displayed at Airbnbs?”

“Y’all I dont get it 🤯 We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just killed me.

It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules. #airbnb #vrbo #summervacation”