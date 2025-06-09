This ship’s captain’s magnificent takedown of a manbaby who suggested women had no place on the bridge will always rule the waves

Videos bigots sexism takedowns

Captain Kate McCue isn’t just a ship’s captain, she is also a TikTok master with 3.6 million followers and nearly 100 million likes, m’hearties!

But of all the videos she’s done in her role as a ‘change maker in the maritime industry’ (it says here) surely none will be more magnificently satisfying than this one, her fabulous takedown of a sexist bigot who questioned how women get to captain a ship.

The very definition of a ‘comeback for the ages’ we we will never tire of watching it.

Into the lifeboats! Bigots and manbabies first!

And you can find lots more Captain Kate on TikTok here and on the Captain Kate website here.

Source TikTok @captainkatemccue H/T Indy100