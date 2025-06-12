A guy doubled down on this mansplaining tale ‘like a lemming off a cliff’ and it’s one of the all-time great instances of this sort of thing

Life mansplainers

We’ve featured no end of posts about idiotic and frankly hilarious mansplainers on these pages over the years and this is one of the all-time great instances of this sort of thing.

It’s from back in the day and was shared again by @ask_aubry who said: ‘Of course’ and it’s a proper classic of the genre.

Mega oof.

The reply is great “Mate. What are you doing?” lol — Nik of Data (@bit_by_bit) February 27, 2024

Life is rarely this perfect — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) February 27, 2024

If I were a man, I would be deeply embarrassed at my compatriots’ behaviour at all times. At ALL TIMES! Fully cringing in my sleep. — Sara (@dimloc) February 27, 2024

And all of these years later – hard to believe we know – the lemmings kept on coming.

Man here – who appreciates the explanation whether it comes from man or woman — Pat Brown (@brownie1263) February 27, 2024

Wow — AskAubry (@ask_aubry) February 27, 2024

Source @ask_aubry