Life mansplainers

A guy doubled down on this mansplaining tale ‘like a lemming off a cliff’ and it’s one of the all-time great instances of this sort of thing

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2025

We’ve featured no end of posts about idiotic and frankly hilarious mansplainers on these pages over the years and this is one of the all-time great instances of this sort of thing.

It’s from back in the day and was shared again by @ask_aubry who said: ‘Of course’ and it’s a proper classic of the genre.

Mega oof.

And all of these years later – hard to believe we know – the lemmings kept on coming.

READ MORE

The new Reform chairman’s story about being strangled by a possessed Derek Acorah was every bit as wild as it sounds, but Richard Madeley’s last word was spooktacular

Source @ask_aubry