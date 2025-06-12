These 27 especially British things are sure to confuse the heck out of anyone not actually from Britain

Life Brits reddit

The cultural differences between the UK and basically the rest of the world is a never ending source of fascinating (and, let’s face it, content) on these pages and this is one of the best.

It was a question posed by TIGHazard for the good people of ‘AskReddit’.

‘Non-British people of Reddit, what about Britain baffles you?’

And it prompted no end of very funny and entirely relatable answers, even if you are from Britain. Here are our 27 favourites.

1.

‘The question “you alright?” is not actually them asking if you’re okay.’

drugwitch

2.

‘So many accents. People 15 minutes away having another accent.’

fhfuudjdfhh

3.

‘That people are more polite when they dislike you.’

metaldark

4.

‘That everything is pudding.’

[deleted]

5.

‘That Piers Morgan is still on television.’

TomFazio

6.

‘That the only people I’ve met that are obsessed with British royalty haven’t been British.’

Xcizer

7.

‘Why is it standard to have the clothes washer in the kitchen, and why aren’t clothes dryers something everyone owns??’

xowildrose

8.

‘Britain is the only country to perform better during World Wars than in a snowstorm.’

zBaer

9.

‘I am French and have been living in London for a year.

‘What struck me the most was how friendly pubs were. If I go out in a bar on my own in Paris, I will talk to no one and no one will talk to me. In London, it takes roughly 30 seconds to find some mates to chat with. I loved that’

Clemeeent

10.

‘What baffles me is you’ll have an absolutely stunning garden and then someone will stick an ugly gnome in it. Why???’

StellaJump

11.

‘Pulling a string cord to switch on the bathroom’s light.’

asrapg

12.

‘The closeness while driving between you, the stone wall/not road and oncoming cars. I’m visiting a friend from Canada now and holy shit every time we have to move over for oncoming I think I’m gonna die.’

babyjonesie

13.

‘Worked for a UK company before. Colleague used to buy a packet of potato chips and add it inside his sandwich.’

Mr_Trident

14.

‘Do you really eat spotted dick?’

_____i____