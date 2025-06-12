This father’s failure to read the instructions is one of our all-time favourite funny dad moments

Life dads fails parenting

With Father’s Day just round the corner (15 June, since you ask) what better time than to enjoy one of our all-time favourite funny dad moments.

It’s a one-star review from this particular parents who, it’s fair to say, didn’t get to the end – or possibly, even the start – of the instruction manual.

‘Dad didn’t read the instructions,’ said @stephen_collins over on Twitter.

Oof.

800 miles dad. 800 miles — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020

Can you fucking imagine the moment when he read this response. I bet he never even told his family — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020

OH GOD I am actually stressed thinking about this poor man — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020

Credit to my wife Hannah for finding this miniature horror story on a camping website just now. Absolutely epic — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020

I WOULD DO THIS — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020

Us too, us too.

Source @stephen_collins Image Pixabay