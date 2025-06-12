This father’s failure to read the instructions is one of our all-time favourite funny dad moments
With Father’s Day just round the corner (15 June, since you ask) what better time than to enjoy one of our all-time favourite funny dad moments.
It’s a one-star review from this particular parents who, it’s fair to say, didn’t get to the end – or possibly, even the start – of the instruction manual.
‘Dad didn’t read the instructions,’ said @stephen_collins over on Twitter.
Oof.
800 miles dad. 800 miles
— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020
Can you fucking imagine the moment when he read this response. I bet he never even told his family
— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020
OH GOD I am actually stressed thinking about this poor man
— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020
Credit to my wife Hannah for finding this miniature horror story on a camping website just now. Absolutely epic
— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020
I WOULD DO THIS
— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) June 28, 2020
Us too, us too.
Source @stephen_collins