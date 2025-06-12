Life dads fails parenting

This father’s failure to read the instructions is one of our all-time favourite funny dad moments

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2025

With Father’s Day just round the corner (15 June, since you ask) what better time than to enjoy one of our all-time favourite funny dad moments.

It’s a one-star review from this particular parents who, it’s fair to say, didn’t get to the end – or possibly, even the start – of the instruction manual.

‘Dad didn’t read the instructions,’ said @stephen_collins over on Twitter.

Oof.

Us too, us too.

Source @stephen_collins Image Pixabay