This hilarious clip of Reece Sheersmith on Peter Kay’s Car Share will never ever fail to make our day better

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2025

At the risk of making you feel even older than you already do at this point, it’s been 10 years since Car Share first aired on BBC1.

Co-starring (and co-written by) Peter Kay and Sian Gibson, it was an absolute treat, and we’re not sure it got better than the episode when they gave a lift to Ray the fishmonger, played by the magnificent Reece Sheersmith.

The clip – complete with no end of corpsing – will never not make our day better. So much better.

Make it available on prescription!

Alas Car Share’s not on the iPlayer right now but Inside Number 9 is.

