This hilarious clip of Reece Sheersmith on Peter Kay’s Car Share will never ever fail to make our day better

At the risk of making you feel even older than you already do at this point, it’s been 10 years since Car Share first aired on BBC1.

Co-starring (and co-written by) Peter Kay and Sian Gibson, it was an absolute treat, and we’re not sure it got better than the episode when they gave a lift to Ray the fishmonger, played by the magnificent Reece Sheersmith.

The clip – complete with no end of corpsing – will never not make our day better. So much better.

Make it available on prescription!

this video is everything to me honest to god . everyone talks about lyrical dance flap but where is the mention of refrigerate my ass!!!!! — ivy (@mothersru1n) June 3, 2024

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen this and I still can’t watch it without crying with laughter. — Johnny Two Hats (@HatsJohnny) June 4, 2024

Alas Car Share’s not on the iPlayer right now but Inside Number 9 is.

Source @prahnterst