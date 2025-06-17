Mark Carney showed Donald Trump precisely what a world statesman looks like and the look on Trump’s face spoke volumes

Politics donald trump g7 mark carney

To the G7 summit in Canada now, which for Donald Trump at least was over almost before it had begun after he cut short his visit for pressing issues back in the White House.

Maybe he wanted to go back and get his hands on the very first Trump Mobile, who knows?

Despite his brief stay it was still a memorable meeting for Trump, dropping his newly-signed UK trade agreement all over the place and getting magnificently shut down by Canadian premier Mark Carney (which some people reckoned was the real reason he left early).

And talking of Carney there was one particular moment where the Canadian PM demonstrated to Trump and everyone else what a proper world statesman looks like.

Not only was it magnificently done, it felt like a tiny ray of hope that there are still some grown-ups left at the top table.

It prompted no end of reactions …

Trump hates when he’s not in control of the dialogue.

Tell-all body language. — DebbieG (@DebbieGable3) June 16, 2025

Nice to see a well spoken and knowledgeable person on the world stage! No mention of how he won the election by a lot or bad mouthing conservatives on the other side of the isle. This is how it’s done America!!! — InclusionSister (@trbllnd) June 16, 2025

The competence and confidence would have killed Trump – forcing his ego to compel him to leave. A wonderful address by PM Carney. I am proud that Canada is being seen as the best way to deal with the worst of American, Trump. https://t.co/NuWetHCskJ — Chris LaBossiere (@ChrisLaBossiere) June 17, 2025

Carney gave a nod to President Macron first in French then got around to Trump. He also kept the more values-based words in French so Trump didn’t get defensive. The mention of a turning point (being caused by Trump) is pure dramatic irony #G7Kananaskis2025 #CndPoli https://t.co/A6WBc5vv9s — Laura Babcock (@LauraBabcock) June 16, 2025

His experience shows. Solid tone. Good outline of the agenda while diplomatically pointing out the major challenges caused by some at the table. No backing down from the confrontations that lay ahead. Very smooth and intelligent people picked up what he was laying down. — Ms_J_ ☀️ (@_Ms_J) June 16, 2025

Trump is incapable of sitting up straight which makes him look old and weak. Good! — Anarie Whit (@anarie_whit) June 16, 2025

And – oh yes – talking of Trump, compare and contrast if you will.

Fuck all the people who said Joe Biden was too old. pic.twitter.com/PdfPIj5Tbk — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) June 17, 2025

Nailed it.

