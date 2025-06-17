Politics donald trump g7 mark carney

Mark Carney showed Donald Trump precisely what a world statesman looks like and the look on Trump’s face spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2025

To the G7 summit in Canada now, which for Donald Trump at least was over almost before it had begun after he cut short his visit for pressing issues back in the White House.

Maybe he wanted to go back and get his hands on the very first Trump Mobile, who knows?

Despite his brief stay it was still a memorable meeting for Trump, dropping his newly-signed UK trade agreement all over the place and getting magnificently shut down by Canadian premier Mark Carney (which some people reckoned was the real reason he left early).
And talking of Carney there was one particular moment where the Canadian PM demonstrated to Trump and everyone else what a proper world statesman looks like.

Not only was it magnificently done, it felt like a tiny ray of hope that there are still some grown-ups left at the top table.

It prompted no end of reactions …

And – oh yes – talking of Trump, compare and contrast if you will.

Nailed it.

READ MORE

Mark Carney hilariously shut down Donald Trump and it was an epic power move made even funnier by his simmering fury

Source @Morgan_C_Ross