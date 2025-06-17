The Italian PM’s epic eye roll at Trump’s short-lived G7 summit surely spoke for the world – 17 funniest and totally on-point responses

Politics donald trump g7

Donald Trump didn’t stay for long at the G7 summit in Canada but that didn’t stop no end of moments going viral, like when he was fabulously cut short by Canadian premier Mark Carney, or when he dropped his new UK trade deal all over the place.

But there was one moment that went viral which didn’t actually involve Donald Trump. Hard to believe we know.

Except, well, maybe it did involve Trump, we just can’t tell what just can’t tell what Italy’s Giorgia Meloni was discussing with French president Emmanuel Macron ahead of an economic meeting between all the world leaders.

lol what was said here? pic.twitter.com/dbzHV1gR1Y — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2025

And here is a longer clip with some all-important extra context.

What did President Macron say to Prime Minister Meloni? #G7 pic.twitter.com/ZZIhpHBS8n — Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) June 16, 2025

You can imagine, though, right? And here are our favourite things people said about it.

omg her eyes rolled 360 https://t.co/jfoReSrOTl — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) June 16, 2025

What did Macron tell Meloni? pic.twitter.com/RNtxnoskzJ — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) June 16, 2025

I bet they’re talking about the orange man. https://t.co/Fz5XCJ76Nb — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) June 16, 2025

New meme template pic.twitter.com/NSxBlTpoh8 — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) June 16, 2025

Trump’s visit to the G7 meeting went as expected. He was laughed at by other world leaders. Trump is not only a disgrace, he is an international embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/0ZhxdJSJLA — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 17, 2025

“And then he dropped all the papers and called the UK the EU….” https://t.co/2xuCdtQXXy — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) June 16, 2025

Tracking / decoding Meloni’s facial expressions is fast becoming a major part of Western summit reporting https://t.co/dMOtLgXJKF — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) June 16, 2025

