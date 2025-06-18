17 outrageously entitled idiots who tried to get artists to work on the cheap and got just the A++ comeback they deserved

Life Choosing Beggars entitled

In the world of the ‘choosing beggar’ – people trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free – it seems that artists, photographers and other creatives are the object of their attention more than most.

And here are 17 infuriating and outrageous examples of people doing just that – and getting entirely the responses they deserved.

1. ‘My dad’s a photographer, this is his most recent client’

(via)

2. ‘I took some advice that were given after posting the conversation I had with a tiktok “influencer” yesterday. This is what the first person I made the offer to said’

(via)

3. ‘A songwriter/singer encounters a guy living in the stone ages expecting a show for £10.50’

(via)

4. ‘I get a lot of DMs daily from teen tiktok “stars” asking for free stuff from my business, and here’s an example’

(via)

5. ‘My buddy is a tattoo artist. He’s also my personal hero’

(via)

6. ‘The disrespect to makeup artists’



(via)

7. ‘My friend got shorted by a pretty major influencer’

(via)

8. ‘Reverse employment’



(via)

9. ‘Guy wanted me to make him a queen-size blanket’

































(via)