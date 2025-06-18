A boss shared a chart for the workers to check their urine health – but it looked like he was taking the piss

Pics funny

A thoughtful employer wanted to make sure the workforce knew how to check their pee for signs of dehydration. Sadly, they made one slight error …

That’s a bad time to skimp on the printer ink. These suggestions have it covered.

1.

I think it changes color when you pee on it. Like a pregnancy test. /s

caaamp

2.

Maybe on number 1 it should say: “You’re out of toner. Please change cartridge.”

ubercracker

3.

The facts are there in black and white. What more do you expect?

whalemingo

4.

Still looks more pleasant than the actual photos of urine colors in military base bathrooms. Anyone who has seen that brown color on the bottom sample will tell you how much it makes you shudder that someone has had that color come out of their urinary tract.

yugogrl2000

5.

Boss: “Print out a pee chart and put it in the bathroom” You: “But we only have a black and white printer” Boss: “Are you being smart with me?”

velour_manure

6.

Which one is if you’ve just finished 3 monster cans?.

tardis1205

7.

That chart is for when you’re wearing dark glasses, obviously.

mrbondgpt

But the most important point was made by gigtheweasel –

“If your urine is any shade of grey you are probably in need of a doctor visit.”

