US ted cruz tucker carlson

Ted Cruz said he let the Bible dictate his foreign policy and just for once Tucker Carlson spoke for us all

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2025

Tucker Carlson’s jaw-dropping interview with Ted Cruz has been making all sorts of headlines, with the former Fox News man comprehensibly owning – humiliating, you might say – the Republican senator from Texas into next week and beyond.

There was this exchange over Iran, of course – which we’ve written about over here – but it turns out that wasn’t the only eye-opening moment.

Because there was also this, when Carlson quizzed Cruz over his support for Israel and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Not often Tucker Carlson speaks for us all. Well, quite a few of us, at least. And these people surely said it best.

And separate but very much related, this.

To conclude …

Source @yashar