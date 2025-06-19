Ted Cruz said he let the Bible dictate his foreign policy and just for once Tucker Carlson spoke for us all

US ted cruz tucker carlson

Tucker Carlson’s jaw-dropping interview with Ted Cruz has been making all sorts of headlines, with the former Fox News man comprehensibly owning – humiliating, you might say – the Republican senator from Texas into next week and beyond.

There was this exchange over Iran, of course – which we’ve written about over here – but it turns out that wasn’t the only eye-opening moment.

Because there was also this, when Carlson quizzed Cruz over his support for Israel and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz on Israel and theology. pic.twitter.com/w9JdKOC22W — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 18, 2025

Not often Tucker Carlson speaks for us all. Well, quite a few of us, at least. And these people surely said it best.

If you’re basing decisions on our involvement in wars on the Bible I am sorry you are not fit to be a U.S. senator https://t.co/wsLWRVmDMn — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 18, 2025

This is absolutely fucking insane. For the avoidance of doubt, God was not a 19th-century nationalist and the Bible is not a modern political manifesto. It’s terrifying how many people think ancient theology is the same as political science. https://t.co/39dTAU4klA — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) June 18, 2025

The Bible isn’t a foreign policy manual. — Metz (@Metz4Real) June 18, 2025

Imagine getting shredded this badly by Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/cd9DOgFMGN — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 18, 2025

I don’t like Tucker Carlson, but he is bloody brilliant in this interview https://t.co/vZBWoY006n — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) June 18, 2025

This is far more entertaining than I wish it were. https://t.co/gVNT4KPxVK — AT (@primediscussion) June 18, 2025

There is some crazy shit in the Bible these guys never seem to quote or run out foriegn policy based off of. https://t.co/egCMP4h82q — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 19, 2025

I keep having to remind myself: Tucker Carlson is not a good guy, he just seems vaguely human next to Ted Cruz. https://t.co/DpEYkvmdgB — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) June 18, 2025

The US is not a Christian nation, and our government is not a theocracy. Religious texts (including various ignorant/random/vague interpretations of them) should never be used to dictate our foreign policy. https://t.co/3jJU65AGQo — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) June 18, 2025

And separate but very much related, this.

Turns out the @TuckerCarlson interview of @tedcruz gets WAY nastier. Tucker “it’s interesting that you’re trying to derail my questions by calling me an antisemite…and rather than be honorable enough to say it right to my face you are in a sleazy, feline way implying it” pic.twitter.com/D0GSF4DRz6 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 18, 2025

To conclude …

The worst thing Ted Cruz has done in his political career is make me side with Tucker Carlson — Richard Staple, BSN, RN (@RichStapless) June 18, 2025

