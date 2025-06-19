This American explained why Brits always moan about the heat and it never felt more relevant than it does now

Life Brits weather

After weeks of moaning about how cold this summer is turning out to be, the good news is that us Brits can now start moaning about how hot it is. Yay!

And we mention this because an American who grew up in Texas and has spent half is life in Las Vegas went on Twitter to explain why Brits consider 25C (or 78F if you prefer) hot when the rest of the world (or a large part of it) would simply shrug their shoulders.

And it went viral – wildly viral – and a very fascinating and informative read it is too.

I’m gonna explain to y’all why Britain considers 78°F/25°C hot. I know hot because I grew up in Texas and spent half my life in Las Vegas. So I am absolutely qualified to explain this to the rest of you who laugh at UK “heat waves”. — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

First of all, most people don’t really seem to get how far north Britain is. If I flew due west I’d hit northern Quebec. If it wasn’t for the North Atlantic Current, this island would look more like Iceland. So it didn’t used to get *hot* here really at all. pic.twitter.com/utAf5fFyr8 — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

The climate has always been coldish-cool and it’s crazy humid. Like Florida humid. It rains a lot. The closest climate to it I’m familiar with is Seattle. Know what people in climates like that don’t have? Air conditioning. They didn’t need it until recently. — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

The houses are built to retain heat, not circulate breezes. They’re bunkers – small windows, a lot of transom – the ones that don’t slide up like sash windows but have a smol window at the top that opens outward to keep rain from getting in. No ceiling fans either. — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

So imagine being in a stone or brick building in Tampa at 70% humidity at 75°F with no AC, ceiling fan or breeze, and that’s my house on the edge of London today. It’s goddamn miserable, and I say that as a dude who’s experienced 125°F dry heat many times. Better that than this. — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

The British use those tower fans, which any hot climate person rightly regards with contempt. They are useless. The only thing that works in heat is a box fan in a window pulling air from the shady side of the house. Guess what they don’t have here? — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

You know those Lasko box fans you can get in literally any American store for less than $20? This is the cheapest equivalent I can find here. That’s $83 at today’s exchange rates. I’ve literally never seen one here. Their entire society is designed around chilly damp. pic.twitter.com/aKHQzNKyOD — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

Now, I have issues with AC for environmental reasons, but I’m also not interested in stroking out from heat, so when I moved here I dropped £100 on a used standalone AC unit off Marketplace. It’s the size of a dryer and it takes up way too much room in our house, but it works. — Josh Ellis (@jzellis) June 24, 2024

