We’ll never grow tired of seeing this baby’s joy at being part of an enormous call and response cheering game

Back in 2024, people rediscovered a video from 2021 of 17-month-old Liam Goebel thoroughly enjoying the power he had over the customers in Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport, New York.

See for yourself.

When it was posted on Twitter, the clip of Liam and mum Jennifer, shot by grandma Pauline, went viral all over again, and probably caused painful flashbacks to anyone who ever started a game of peep with a baby on public transport.

Rumour has it the Claudio’s customers are still trapped in endless rounds of cheering to entertain the baby – who is now five or six.

1.

Awesome. Random people making a baby's day better. pic.twitter.com/wIo5m1Hdxo — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 14, 2024

2.

That baby is going to be chasing this high for the rest of its life. You've just witnessed a comedian's origin story. https://t.co/32lnWf6nfD — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 15, 2024

3.

Oh my heart https://t.co/wMS14PxgyR — Iris Shackleton (@irisshackleton) June 15, 2024

4.

or… a baby making random people's day better https://t.co/Y5ASrpo31d — Gail Vaz-Oxlade (@GailVazOxlade) June 15, 2024

5.

6.

new moses just dropped https://t.co/ypwJv6ArPS — Zach Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) June 15, 2024

7.

I so love this!! — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) June 13, 2024

8.

Humans can be good, occasionally. https://t.co/jxwI027hH8 — Stephen Volk (@Stevevolkwriter) June 16, 2024

The truth …

Becoming a cult leader before you can even walk or talk?! https://t.co/G4YmNhgcn8 pic.twitter.com/lAoLvtdsBK — Toks 4.2 (@Toksyk27) June 15, 2024

H/T Restoring Your Faith in Humanity Image Screengrab