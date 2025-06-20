Entertainment funny children

We’ll never grow tired of seeing this baby’s joy at being part of an enormous call and response cheering game

Poke Staff. Updated June 20th, 2025

Back in 2024, people rediscovered a video from 2021 of 17-month-old Liam Goebel thoroughly enjoying the power he had over the customers in Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport, New York.

See for yourself.

When it was posted on Twitter, the clip of Liam and mum Jennifer, shot by grandma Pauline, went viral all over again, and probably caused painful flashbacks to anyone who ever started a game of peep with a baby on public transport.

Rumour has it the Claudio’s customers are still trapped in endless rounds of cheering to entertain the baby – who is now five or six.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

The truth …

READ MORE

We wish we liked anything as much as this baby likes its duck staircase

H/T Restoring Your Faith in Humanity Image Screengrab