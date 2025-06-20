This tale of a dude in love with his AI girlfriend was already weird enough but then came the jaw-dropper of a plot twist

Weird World AI relationships

We’ve read plenty of weird tales of the way people – real people – relate to their AI companions, but none quite so off the scale as this one.

It’s the story of a man who’s developed a particularly profound emotional concern ion with this Chat GPT programme. So much so that he was heartbroken when it, sorry she, blocked him.

All very odd, you might think, but wait until you get to 2 minutes and 32 seconds. Seriously.

Back in 2013, the movie “Her” imagined what would happen if humans formed intimate relationships with computers. Now, in 2025, that movie plot has become reality for a growing number of people finding emotional connections with their AI companions.@Brook Silva-Braga met with… pic.twitter.com/6N4HFUk7by — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) June 14, 2025

Get outta here! Seriously?

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

INSANE plot twist at 2:32 https://t.co/A46uBKKt9q — Jason Harrison (@nominalthoughts) June 19, 2025

2.

That was ABSOLUTELY worth waiting 2 minutes for hahahaha — J. Strand (@DJ_Ajaxx) June 19, 2025

3.

AI is about to create entirely new tiers of divorced guy energy we’ve never even imagined before — Judy❤️ (@judyxop) June 19, 2025

4.

oh my god. if your husband is that deep in an ai relationship its time to cut bait and get full custody of the kid — necromane wishmaster (@necromane_) June 19, 2025

5.

There’s gotta be at least two Black Mirror episodes about stuff like this. — Chloe (@clozyoff) June 19, 2025

6.

7.

Holy fuck I watched this video yesterday and turned it off before 2:32. Now I’m back in this woah — TC Manning (@AuthorTCManning) June 19, 2025

8.

My jaw actually dropped oh my god — Max (@MaxMaaxMaaax) June 19, 2025

9.

The increasing statistical likelihood that someone I talk to everyday has an emotional connection to an AI keeps me up at night — TS (@PeanutBrainTS) June 19, 2025

And finally …

Source @nominalthoughts