It’s not just Brits who are struggling in the UK’s latest heatwave but Americans still aren’t buying it – 17 funniest and most relatable responses

Hard to believe we know but it’s June in the UK and it’s actually hot.

Now there’s no shortage of people from other countries – America, we’re looking at you – who like to mock Brits for complaining about the heat when it’s really not that hot at all.

Except now, would you believe it, it’s not just Brits who are struggling in this latest heatwave and finally – finally! – it’s beginning to make sense to them as well as us.

Brilliant!

Except the Americans who replied in the comments still aren’t buying it, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Americans saying this is bullshit when there is Americans in the video saying they’ve experienced uk heat is hilarious — Haz (@pubIad) June 21, 2025

2.

I’ve lived in Texas where it’s 120f and 100% humidity. So. Doubt. — the unquiet bard ☧ (@theunquietbard) June 21, 2025

3.

I dunno why it’s so hard for Americans to comprehend. Insulated homes, high humidity, general lack of AC, all valid factors as to why British heat is worse than most places. — Mandalorymory (@mandalorymory) June 22, 2025

4.

The American’s that say this don’t even have passports — Mystic’s Dream (@TheMysticDream) June 22, 2025

5.

So horrible UK heat is like a mild Texas summer day? — Herbie Versrekt (@Herbie_Versrekt) June 21, 2025

6.

So you miss the point completely? — Haz (@pubIad) June 21, 2025

7.

42C in Spain, with no AC, is still more pleasant than 29C in England! You need to experience it to understand how nasty it feels!!! https://t.co/BN5kEO4RjI — Natali Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) June 22, 2025

8.

i lived in Australia (Perth) for a year 40 degrees summers and i wasn’t even sweating outside in the sun. it was 26 degrees in Ireland today and i thought i was going to die, you literally cant explain it until you experience it. i even have friends from Kurdistan and they even… — 6Thumbs (@6thumbs) June 21, 2025

9.