Joe Rogan mocked a doctor for being ‘overweight’ and their magnificent comeback made everyone’s day better

You’ll probably know all about Joe Rogan, the phemonally successful podcaster and Donald Trump fan who has insisted he is not anti-vaxxer despite once suggesting that young people had no need of a Covid vaccine.

And it was back to those Covid days that Rogan was harking in this conversation with Woody Harrelson (sob).

Rogan remembered querying why he should take vaccination advice from a doctor – specifically, the renowned scientist Dr Peter Hotez – when the doctor he was speaking to didn’t look especially healthy themselves.

Joe Rogan: "When I was talking to Dr.Peter Hotez, who’s an overweight guy who eats junk food, and he’s telling me everybody’s gotta get vaccinated. I’m like, are you healthy? Because you don’t see. Do you work out? Do you eat well? Do you take vitamins?"pic.twitter.com/zrvZWZMJFc — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) June 21, 2025

And we’re glad he did because the good doctor himself took the time out to respond, and it was just magnificent.

I mean, I guess I could lose a few pounds, but as I get close to 70 yo, hopefully Joe will look as good. Here I am in a new pic with my pretty wife Ann of almost 40 years of marriage. In the meantime I helped pioneer low cost vaccines that have reached 100 million people https://t.co/EymvwbR30O pic.twitter.com/BP3n6anVX7 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD DSc(hon) (@PeterHotez) June 22, 2025

Boom! Supersize that, Joe Rogan.

And so on and so forth, geez pic.twitter.com/ILhERouTTy — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD DSc(hon) (@PeterHotez) June 22, 2025

This yesterday with our Baylor undergraduates, what is it with Joe, I don’t understand his agenda pic.twitter.com/6yTQU067qm — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD DSc(hon) (@PeterHotez) June 22, 2025

And just a few of the responses it prompted.

Prof Hotez is a great human who helps underprivileged people around the world https://t.co/tuBYRe2hX0 — sully park (@sullypov) June 22, 2025

This is undeserving of your time and energy. You're amazing and we love you. — Rebekah Jones is on blsky (@GeoRebekah) June 22, 2025

You guys look fantastic. Bullies gonna bully because that’s all they know. Kudos for always taking the higher ground. — Kennedy Debunked (dot org) (@KennedyDebunked) June 22, 2025

I mean… what do y’all jokers think you’re going to look like at 60 something? Meanwhile, I will forever keep Dr. Hotez in my prayers because millions of African, Asian, Latin American children have seen their 5th birthday because of his work and sharing his scholarship. https://t.co/qRjjPpAiXr — The Rev. Dr. Auntie Michelle She/Her (@iamn0tthe1) June 22, 2025

Your wife is lovely!! And I think you are quite distinguished just as you are!!! You have lived your 70 years with honor, dignity, & hard work. You have saved so many lives. Joe Dud will never be half the man you are. — Nila W (@GrammyNilaRN) June 22, 2025

Your humbleness in your incredible accomplishments is literally how all should be- both in working for greater good and then achieving the impossible. Oh, and you look GREAT! — drstaceybutters (@drstaceybutters) June 22, 2025

Dude, you're winning at life. You're not pounding HGH, DMT, and elk like Joe Rogan, but that's part of the charm. https://t.co/LdMVEmLArU — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) June 22, 2025

You both look amazing!! Congratulations on 40 years of marriage (in addition to your pioneering vaccine work, of course). — Terri Gerstein (@TerriGerstein) June 22, 2025

Well you get the idea by now. Go, Dr Hotez!

Source @PeterHotez