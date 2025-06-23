Science comebacks Joe rogan

Joe Rogan mocked a doctor for being ‘overweight’ and their magnificent comeback made everyone’s day better

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2025

You’ll probably know all about Joe Rogan, the phemonally successful podcaster and Donald Trump fan who has insisted he is not anti-vaxxer despite once suggesting that young people had no need of a Covid vaccine.

And it was back to those Covid days that Rogan was harking in this conversation with Woody Harrelson (sob).

Rogan remembered querying why he should take vaccination advice from a doctor – specifically, the renowned scientist Dr Peter Hotez – when the doctor he was speaking to didn’t look especially healthy themselves.

And we’re glad he did because the good doctor himself took the time out to respond, and it was just magnificent.

Boom! Supersize that, Joe Rogan.

And just a few of the responses it prompted.

Well you get the idea by now. Go, Dr Hotez!

Source @PeterHotez