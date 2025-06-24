27 of the funniest and most unsettling pictures from ‘Cursed Images’ on Reddit

Weird World cursed reddit

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘cursed images’ which, as the name suggests is full of weird images that are invariably very funny and often simply downright unsettling.

And these particular 23 cursed images are from the very top drawer, collaged from Instagram and Reddit.

1. ‘Cursed sun’

(via)

2. ‘Going down?’

(via)

3. ‘Cursed Reveal’

(via)

4. ‘Condomon’

(via)

5. ‘Cursed horse’

6. ‘Cursed Padlock’



(via)

7. ‘Cursed_Sacrifice’



(via)

8. ‘Cursed Gym’

(via)

9. ‘Cursed weirdos’

(via)