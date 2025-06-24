30 of the funniest and most inventively entertaining examples of ‘Mild Vandalism’ on Reddit

Pics funny vandalism

We’re not here to condone vandalism, obviously – unless you’ve got a Banksy you’d like to offer us – but if we had to pick our favourite variety then it would definitely be ‘mild vandalism’.

Specifically, the mild vandalism featured in the corner of Reddit of the same name which is full of examples which are both mild and very, very funny.

And here are 28 examples of ‘mild vandalism’ at its very best.

1. ‘Foiled again’

(via)

2. ‘Always Carry A Sharpie’



(via)

3. ‘Damn Squirrels!’



(via)

4. ‘Nice’

(via)

5. ‘This cat in the bathroom of a vet clinic’



(via)

6. ‘I Really Can’t’



(via)

7. ‘Spray on crosswalk’

(via)

8. ‘Forest Ballerinas’

(via)

9. ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’

(via)

10. ‘Label printer at work’

(via)