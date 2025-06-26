People have been sharing ‘memes that would get you banned from entering the US’ and these 22 spell trouble with a capital (DJ)T

Pics America donald trump JD Vance

It’s being widely reported that a Norwegian tourist has been denied entry into the US because officials at Newark Airport, New Jersey, found an unflattering meme of vice president JD Vance on his phone.

The 21-year-old tourist, Mads Mikkelsen (not that one), claims he was forced to surrender his phone and was aggressively questioned before being put on the first plane back to Norway.

This is the meme which got him in so much trouble.

Scary stuff, and we’re not just talking about the picture.

It prompted Twitter account Bricktop_NAFO to ask their followers to share other memes which ‘would get you banned from entering the United States’.

The memes came thick and fast. Be sure to delete them from your phone if you’re planning on visiting the US anytime soon!

Share the Meme's that would get you banned from entering the United States.

There are so many

