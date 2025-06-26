Never judge a book by its cover – except for these especially terrible examples you’ll want to make an exception (won’t you?)

Pics bad design books

‘Never judge a book by its cover’, goes the saying. But it’s not wildly practical advice if you’re in a bookshop with limited time to spend browsing. Also, some books have covers that are just so awful that it’s simply impossible not to judge them.

Books like these, for example, collated by the wonderful Pulp Librarian over on Twitter.

1.

You know what I haven’t done in a while? Bad book covers! Let’s change that… pic.twitter.com/b7XSCFnzjq — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

2.

Ooh you little lyre… Guardian Angels, by Joseph Citro. Zebra Books, 1988. pic.twitter.com/IB2k85Qz9Y — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

3.

How I answer the door in the mornings… Encounters With Aliens, by George W. Earley. Charter House, 1978. pic.twitter.com/qLu8jIP78r — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

4.

A lot on his mind… Night Walk, by Bob Shaw. Avon Books, 1970. Cover by Don Punchatz. pic.twitter.com/jubkmqUYiB — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

5.

The mafia love a slim panatella… Cosa Nostra, by Peter McCurtin. NEL, 1972. pic.twitter.com/n06UJmxtkh — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

6.

The toad of terror… Fourth Mansions, by R.A. Lafferty. Star Books, 1977. pic.twitter.com/5Oq4HFhIyA — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

7.

Some people are born to jog… Rule Golden And Other Stories, by Damon Knight. Avon Books, 1979. Cover by Dean Ellis. pic.twitter.com/UCjO31FCYt — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

8.

I love to ride my… Tricycle, by Russell Rhodes. Pocket Books, 1983. pic.twitter.com/LpjDf1dg0W — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) June 15, 2025

9.