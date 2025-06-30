US glastonbury ted cruz

Ted Cruz said Glastonbury was the ‘base of the Democrat party’ and was schooled into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated June 30th, 2025

Punk duo Bob Vylan have attacted widespread condemnation after they appeared to incite violence during their appearance at the Glastonbury festival, leading a chant of ‘death, death to the IDF’, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

Festival organisers said they were ‘appalled’ by the comments while the BBC, which broadcast them live but has since removed them from the iPlayer, said they were ‘deeply offensive’.

We mention them because the incident was picked up by Republican senator Ted Cruz, who seized on the moment to suggest what people were watching here was the ‘base of the Democrat party’.

And the queue of people lining up to put Texan Ted right was even longer than the one leaving the Pyramid stage when Rod Stewart turned up.

Cruz later tweeted a follow-up appearing to suggest he knew it was in the UK all along.

Righto, Ted.


