Ted Cruz said Glastonbury was the ‘base of the Democrat party’ and was schooled into next year

Punk duo Bob Vylan have attacted widespread condemnation after they appeared to incite violence during their appearance at the Glastonbury festival, leading a chant of ‘death, death to the IDF’, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

Festival organisers said they were ‘appalled’ by the comments while the BBC, which broadcast them live but has since removed them from the iPlayer, said they were ‘deeply offensive’.

We mention them because the incident was picked up by Republican senator Ted Cruz, who seized on the moment to suggest what people were watching here was the ‘base of the Democrat party’.

Truly sick. Thousands of people screaming “Death to the IDF.” This is the base of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/wYImjMcHTA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2025

And the queue of people lining up to put Texan Ted right was even longer than the one leaving the Pyramid stage when Rod Stewart turned up.

The base of the Democratic Party is not in Glastonbury, England, you dunce. pic.twitter.com/IroZs52BHf — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 28, 2025

this is in the UK — onion person (@CantEverDie) June 29, 2025

makes sense you don’t know what america looks like cause you just love to bail the second things get rough — M1das (@M1das_OW2) June 29, 2025

This is from the UK, @tedcruz, you absolute clown. pic.twitter.com/pg4PhSF2U8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 29, 2025

The Democratic Party doesn’t exist in the UK, fool. https://t.co/1BByB00X6c — . (@rejetamericain) June 28, 2025

Ted, this happened in the United Kingdom. — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 29, 2025

Quick question: Does Ted Cruz know what country the base of the Democrat Party is in? https://t.co/UZjRsJ8fEi — Anonymous Nipple (@NippleAnonymous) June 29, 2025

Those are British citizens, dumbass, so they can’t be Democrats. You should know because you were born under Queen Elizabeth’s crown IN CANADA – before you became an immigrant to these United States. We should review your paperwork. — Jenny Jinx ™®©° (@Jennyjinx) June 28, 2025

This is Glastonbury, Ted. — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) June 29, 2025

Cruz later tweeted a follow-up appearing to suggest he knew it was in the UK all along.

Lots of comments saying this is in England. True. These are the looney British anti-Israel Left. They are the very same antisemitic zealots as the American anti-Israel Left—to whom the Democrat Party is utterly beholden. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2025

Righto, Ted.

You didn't know it was England when you posted it did you? — Tanto (@tantopress) June 29, 2025



