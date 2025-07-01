The internet isn’t exactly impressed by this infuriating so-called hack for making a sandwich, but the snark was pretty tasty

Social Media food

An account called Beamish on Instagram has given the internet food for thought with what they claim is a sandwich-making hack. It was shared on Twitter by Comfood, who seemed to accept the claim.

See what you think.

Hack to make a sandwich✨ pic.twitter.com/ufyyup2S27 — Comfood (@comfoodx) June 23, 2025

We thought it was more of a party trick or just plain old rage bait than a hack, and we weren’t alone in our scepticism.

1.

Spent more time putting all this bullshit together than you would just using your two hands to slap together a fckn sandwich, stupid post. — Tanner M (@tmacintyre_) June 23, 2025

2.

"My aunt trolling me into wasting my time years ago is still paying off today." https://t.co/aDu1wz43aW — Return to Reason (@mymundanemind) June 23, 2025

3.

idk why but this pissed me off — HEEM.®️ℙ (@skateboardheem) June 23, 2025

4.

I love mayo, but this is an egregious amount of mayo. (and it's probably not even Duke's, which is an unforgivable sin) https://t.co/SuJ5IzM5Fo — Christopher Smith (@chrisfromthelc) June 23, 2025

5.

This isn’t a hack. For the love of god just make a sandwich like a normal person. https://t.co/KDktlpeAhy — Black Snake Moan Baez (@JPruitt901) June 23, 2025

6.

Who is out there unable to spread mayonnaise on a sandwich. https://t.co/cCy2JYceYZ — Balthazar Grimm (@BalthazarGrimm) June 23, 2025

7.

this is not a lifehack, it's a lifebug

it literally made it more complicated https://t.co/JCqBGoNoeY — DisFox (@DisFoxBud) June 23, 2025

8.

a damn waste of parchment paper! https://t.co/Sw0j1S5YtM — dogmom (@otxxrx) June 23, 2025

9.

10.

Smart, but you're gonna be wearing Mayo. Can't put sauces between meats and cheeses or the squeeze right out. Porous bread contact is critical for sauces — Chris Wagner (@CWag3636) June 23, 2025

11.

If I was your uncle, I would have divorced her the second I saw this shit — Mike Ott (Lover of beer and green bean casserole) (@DustyBottoms04) June 23, 2025

12.

This is the dumbest thing I've seen on the internet today https://t.co/5MtgnksvVX — PoohThePoleDancer (@PoleDancingPooh) June 23, 2025

13.

Nobody doin all that https://t.co/IWoFaUH8Hb — William Fontaine de La Tour Dauterive (@Six_Whatever) June 23, 2025

14.

Finally a lifehack for the wettest sandwich ever https://t.co/65r1nw0r3G — Arthur Callahan99 (@ArthurCHan99) June 23, 2025

It’s a bit extreme, but – well – not by much.

Putting ketchup on a sandwich should have you drawn and quartered https://t.co/5pGOIqNj8f — half empty girl (@meowingabyss) June 23, 2025

Source Beamish H/T Comfood Image Screengrab