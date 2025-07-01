The internet isn’t exactly impressed by this infuriating so-called hack for making a sandwich, but the snark was pretty tasty
An account called Beamish on Instagram has given the internet food for thought with what they claim is a sandwich-making hack. It was shared on Twitter by Comfood, who seemed to accept the claim.
See what you think.
Hack to make a sandwich✨ pic.twitter.com/ufyyup2S27
We thought it was more of a party trick or just plain old rage bait than a hack, and we weren’t alone in our scepticism.
1.
Spent more time putting all this bullshit together than you would just using your two hands to slap together a fckn sandwich, stupid post.
2.
"My aunt trolling me into wasting my time years ago is still paying off today." https://t.co/aDu1wz43aW
3.
idk why but this pissed me off
4.
I love mayo, but this is an egregious amount of mayo.
(and it's probably not even Duke's, which is an unforgivable sin) https://t.co/SuJ5IzM5Fo
5.
This isn’t a hack. For the love of god just make a sandwich like a normal person. https://t.co/KDktlpeAhy
6.
Who is out there unable to spread mayonnaise on a sandwich. https://t.co/cCy2JYceYZ
7.
this is not a lifehack, it's a lifebug
it literally made it more complicated https://t.co/JCqBGoNoeY
8.
a damn waste of parchment paper! https://t.co/Sw0j1S5YtM
9.
10.
Smart, but you're gonna be wearing Mayo. Can't put sauces between meats and cheeses or the squeeze right out. Porous bread contact is critical for sauces
11.
If I was your uncle, I would have divorced her the second I saw this shit
12.
This is the dumbest thing I've seen on the internet today https://t.co/5MtgnksvVX
13.
Nobody doin all that https://t.co/IWoFaUH8Hb
14.
Finally a lifehack for the wettest sandwich ever https://t.co/65r1nw0r3G
It’s a bit extreme, but – well – not by much.
Putting ketchup on a sandwich should have you drawn and quartered https://t.co/5pGOIqNj8f
