The Bank of England asked people to help redesign its bank notes – 9 especially inventive early front runners

The good people of the Bank of England have clearly forgotten the lessons of the Boaty McBoatface saga – if you want something done well (in your eyes, at least) don’t ask the public to do it.

Because they’ve just launched the first major redesign of their bank notes in more than 50 years and are giving people the chance to nominate who or what should appear on your fivers, tenners, twenty pound notes and the rest.

Bank of England to redesign banknotes – and wants your help https://t.co/N2kMeRvO3I — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 2, 2025

And these nine suggestions have surely set the early running.

1.

2.

3.

Give the people what they want https://t.co/YtFMAlGR5m pic.twitter.com/foNSJZwfZD — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 2, 2025

4.

5.

Give the people what they really want. pic.twitter.com/E1Dr74DkCA — BrandonUTD (@Brandon45249531) July 2, 2025

6.

‘What’s the matter contactless boy, afraid you might spend something?’ https://t.co/Gz1Ory44Ty pic.twitter.com/MoqdTFKEFm — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) July 2, 2025

7.

This, or don’t bother at all. pic.twitter.com/rkzG1ENBCr — Georgia Leigha Gilholy (@llggeorgia) July 2, 2025

8.

9.

To conclude …

Oh Christ. Did they not learn anything from the Boaty McBoatface debacle? https://t.co/vQyAPyGfQO — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 2, 2025

And don’t forget (as if you would) to share your suggestions in the comments. A non-cash prize (actually, just a non-prize) for the best.

