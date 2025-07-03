Entertainment Funny fails

An errant deer turned a straightforward transcript into a hilariously sweary tangent – and it’s a classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated July 3rd, 2025

Freelance journalist and researcher Dan Reilly has interviewed many celebrities who are more than household names – they’re legends.

Amongst his archives, you can find conversations with Mick Jagger, Aretha, Ringo Starr and the much-missed, multi-award-winning singer Tony Bennett.

At the end of a 2023 interview on the game-changing strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA members, Dan’s recorder caught some extra content. It’s (understandably) a little NSFW.

The last thing anyone needs is Bambi’s distant cousin in their herbaceous borders – even if it’s this cute –

You can stop saying “Awww!” if you’re not the ones getting your hostas munched. The accidental postscript proved very popular.

There was a little more information, which was priceless.

It inspired others to recount similar mishaps.

However, it wasn’t the first time life had encroached on one of Dan’s interviews, and on one occasion, the interviewee was still there.

via GIPHY

Just so you don’t think that living alongside wild animals is all swearing and garden destruction, we’ll leave you with this.

Now you can say “Awww!”

