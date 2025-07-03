An errant deer turned a straightforward transcript into a hilariously sweary tangent – and it’s a classic of the genre

Entertainment Funny fails

Freelance journalist and researcher Dan Reilly has interviewed many celebrities who are more than household names – they’re legends.

Amongst his archives, you can find conversations with Mick Jagger, Aretha, Ringo Starr and the much-missed, multi-award-winning singer Tony Bennett.

At the end of a 2023 interview on the game-changing strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA members, Dan’s recorder caught some extra content. It’s (understandably) a little NSFW.

My recorder stayed on after an interview, capturing the moment I saw a deer outside my window eating our plants pic.twitter.com/sth2d2hQ2y — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) July 18, 2023

The last thing anyone needs is Bambi’s distant cousin in their herbaceous borders – even if it’s this cute –

Here’s the asshole, by the way. pic.twitter.com/7COponsfh6 — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) July 18, 2023

You can stop saying “Awww!” if you’re not the ones getting your hostas munched. The accidental postscript proved very popular.

The most universal WFH journalism experience. https://t.co/OZL9f0Wyco — (((Adam Roy))) (@adnroy) July 18, 2023

There was a little more information, which was priceless.

haha, and what it doesn’t pick up is my dog going nuts over it and me stomping outside to shoo the thing out of the yard. — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) July 18, 2023

Interesting that you would publish this provocative report without getting a comment from the deer — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 18, 2023 I tried on Sunday. Not a big talker. pic.twitter.com/KLo0X9eZGX — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) July 18, 2023

i think this is fake because there’s no way i’ve ever cleanly wrapped up an interview with such a short, concise, quick sentence. “Yeah, no, really really- just great. 100% will do, shoudl be soon- not sure – OK OK OK thanks- yeah, you too have one thanks see ya k” — M White (@PJMatt) July 18, 2023 Yeah, all of that usual mumbling is above this excerpt. — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) July 18, 2023

It inspired others to recount similar mishaps.

bahaha reminds me of the greatest interview we ever did when I was at Babbel, with the guy who created the Game of Thrones languages, and his cat decided to puke up a hairball in the middle of the interview and the transcript caught all of it pic.twitter.com/swDeGCQmdV — Jen Jordan (Robustelli) (@jenastelli) July 18, 2023

Mine once caught me talking to me dog after a meeting pic.twitter.com/jBbEBaqEAS — Critical Rach Theory (@calamity_rachel) July 18, 2023

Somewhere there’s a transcript of me saying “Thank you so much for your time, I’ll give you a call back if I have any questions, all right, bye HEY NO STOP THAT JESUS CHRIST WHY WOULD CRACK ALL OF OUR EGGS ON THE CARPET?” — (((Adam Roy))) (@adnroy) July 18, 2023

My mom & I were in Boulder eating at Jax fish house when the naked bikers rolled by. I was talking while my mom was trying to text my dad. The text that ended up sent by Siri w/out permission was “we’re at Jax house naked for dinner”. That was fun to explain. — Delaney is surviving (@AuthorDelaneyW) July 19, 2023

However, it wasn’t the first time life had encroached on one of Dan’s interviews, and on one occasion, the interviewee was still there.

Haha wow. That is incredible. I couldn’t get this into the article but when I talked to Clive Owen, my mother-in-law started vacuuming the room above me. Mid-answer, he just goes “what the hell is that noise?” and I had to explain it all. He thought I almost got hit by a train. — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) July 19, 2023

via GIPHY

Just so you don’t think that living alongside wild animals is all swearing and garden destruction, we’ll leave you with this.

new family came by today. This one walked over to me and made these cute noises. A diabolically effective ruse. pic.twitter.com/OUAtzKMbU8 — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) July 24, 2023

Now you can say “Awww!”

