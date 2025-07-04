Social Media Tesla

Is anything more laughable than a Cybertruck owner boasting about its off-road capabilities? Not if this one’s anything to go by

Poke Staff. Updated July 4th, 2025

Tesla’s Cybertruck may be Elon Musk‘s pride and joy, but it’s been beset by justified criticism for problems with both the design and construction of the $82,000+ vehicle.

Its Robloxalike aesthetic has been constantly mocked.

Its overhanging rear end can cause problems when in off-road or ‘wade’ situations.

In 2024, there was a recall on the vehicles because the accelerator could get stuck – which is pretty terrifying.

None of which worries Cybertruck owner Teslaconomics, who posts about their beloved vehicle like a parent sharing their baby’s cherished milestones.

Last year, they posted this clip of the truck being put through its paces. Sort of.

Once people had watched to the end and realised that the demonstration didn’t include anything impressive, they waded in far more effectively than the Cybertruck can.

We’d like to see it do this. Or try.

It gave @molotov_mocktail the fear.

Source @Teslaconomics Image Screengrab