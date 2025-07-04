Is anything more laughable than a Cybertruck owner boasting about its off-road capabilities? Not if this one’s anything to go by

Social Media Tesla

Tesla’s Cybertruck may be Elon Musk‘s pride and joy, but it’s been beset by justified criticism for problems with both the design and construction of the $82,000+ vehicle.

Its Robloxalike aesthetic has been constantly mocked.

Saw my first Cybertruck in the wild pic.twitter.com/p9JgkhZ1Lx — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 5, 2024

Its overhanging rear end can cause problems when in off-road or ‘wade’ situations.

This guy got stuck in a river with his Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/oukOQTJ7OA — Tobi Mülhauser (@TobiMuelhauser) May 29, 2024

In 2024, there was a recall on the vehicles because the accelerator could get stuck – which is pretty terrifying.

Tesla is recalling every single Cybertruck, because the accelerator pedal can get stuck.https://t.co/ytNPb3jacP — Read Jackson Rising (@JoshuaPHilll) April 19, 2024

None of which worries Cybertruck owner Teslaconomics, who posts about their beloved vehicle like a parent sharing their baby’s cherished milestones.

Last year, they posted this clip of the truck being put through its paces. Sort of.

People laugh at me, till they find out what my Cybertruck can really do pic.twitter.com/uL6IhuJ1ya — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) July 6, 2024

Once people had watched to the end and realised that the demonstration didn’t include anything impressive, they waded in far more effectively than the Cybertruck can.

1.

Wow, it can drive through a puddle. — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) July 6, 2024

2.

Oh please fuck off. https://t.co/WaIERIqywY — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 7, 2024

3.

hey ya i drive an ‘04 corolla that i bought from habitat for humanity for $4k in cash (her name is ethel btw) and she can drive through the mud too. also, she can go through the car wash AND she would never lock me inside of her. sooo… https://t.co/srisNEvSMW — (@lenadolll) July 7, 2024

4.

when is it going to do the cool thing — Colby Gordon (@badinfinity2) July 7, 2024

5.

6.

people laugh at me. they’ve been laughing at me my entire life. but they’re not laughing anymore. this truck can drive very slowly through a 2-3 inch puddle https://t.co/UgOKZ1MZK4 — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) July 7, 2024

7.

Brother, there are “paved” public roads in Quebec that are more hardcore than this. https://t.co/44Jq19IBcL — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) July 6, 2024

8.

My dad has frequently driven far faster than that over far worse tracks than that in rural France, behind the wheel of a hired Seat Ibiza. https://t.co/kIF6owxBz8 — Political Animal (@politic_animal) July 7, 2024

9.

This has to be parody, right?! Because I’ve had the Sprinter on much worse roads than that… https://t.co/kfJCfYAgdy — Simon Patterson (@denkmit) July 7, 2024

10.

Bro I think you attached the wrong video by mistake? This appears to be the McDonalds drive-thru. — Snazzy Labs (@SnazzyLabs) July 6, 2024

11.

A child on a bicycle can do this — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) July 6, 2024

12.

Squeaking like a cheap toy. We're still laughing https://t.co/sl0ayuE1Md — Tess Laqué (@laque_tess) July 6, 2024

We’d like to see it do this. Or try.

It gave @molotov_mocktail the fear.

My greatest fear is that I am this delusional about something in my life and nobody loves me enough to set me straight https://t.co/n7hNeF37cX — adam (@molotov_moktail) July 7, 2024

