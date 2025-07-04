These 14 artery-clogging dishes are surely the most aggressively American foods you can eat

Life America Ask Reddit food

As freedom and democracy continue to get bulldozed into a pile of rubble, America needs a new source of patriotic pride. And thusly, we head to the kitchen (and probably pretty shortly afterwards, the bathroom.)

Reddit user RavenRead put forth a very simple query:

‘What’s a traditional American dish?’

So many answers, so many dishes, so many calories. You can practically smell the aromas from all of the home cooked classics that popped up. Quick note: nowhere did anyone say anything about nutritional value. So please don’t come here looking for a new diet plan. Besides, it’s not American if it’s good for you, right?

Now, try to get to the end of the answers without running to the pantry for a snack.

1.

“As American as Apple Pie” is a saying for a reason.

lady_darkfire

2.

Corn on the cob. That was something that a German family we hosted were blown away by.

IT_ServiceDesk

3.

Baked mac and cheese is so good

captaincheem

4.

chocolate chip cookies!!! Idk how many America specific ingredients you can get in the country you are in but chocolate, sugar, flour and butter are at least somewhat universal from my understanding.

IllyriaCervarro

5.

Buffalo wings

Mental_Freedom_1648

6.

Ranch dressing. Just a bottle of it.

lfisch4

7.

PB&J if you can get good peanut butter and jelly.

GhostOfJamesStrang

8.

Just cause we are all whipping out random American dishes:

Clam Choudah!

ZephRyder

9.

Biscuits and sausage gravy.

ruggerbear

10.

Happy Meal from McDonalds

gcalfred7

11.

Sloppy joes

Blue387

12.

If you’re American, you must realize that food is going to differ by state/region. The traditional dishes around me are lobster rolls, fried whole belly clams, steamer clams, New England Clam Chowder, Yankee pot roast…. someone from NY, New Orleans, Dallas, or LA will probably have none of those and have a whole list of their traditional foods.

tcspears

13.

Frito Pie

orpheus1980

14.

Deep dish pizza

Weitguy

READ MORE

The ultimate ice cream and ice lolly tier list. Do you agree or will it cause you to have a meltdown?

Source: Reddit u/RavenRead