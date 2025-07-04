People shared the wildly unsanitary things that people still insist on doing – 17 next-level yucks

Life Ask Reddit habits health

We all have that one unsanitary habit we know is gross — but still do anyway. The more you do it, the less you think about it. That’s about to change.

On this recently popular AskReddit thread, user nevvycakes asked:

What is something extremely unsanitary but everyone seems to do it anyways?

From public spaces to personal routines, the conversation exposes just how often convenience wins over cleanliness. Humor, horror, and reluctant self-recognition flooded in as users exposed the things we know are unhygienic… but just can’t seem to stop. Germaphobes, look away.

1.

Flushing the toilet without putting the lid down.

ACynicalOptomist

2.

Wearing your clothes out on the subway, work, restaurants, doctors offices, etc and then coming home and lounging in your bed/sofa with those same clothes.

Even worse: doing this with your shoes! Think about what’s on the ground outside: spit, animal feces, spilled food, snot, blood, grease, gum, etc. then you walk around your house with all that on your shoes. If you have kids and they play on the floor, as most do, you’re exposing them to so much gunk. Just…ew!

sometimelater0212

3.

Eating food from the open produce section of the grocery store. Especially after it’s been put on the conveyer belt and handed to you by the cashier (me). Pretty much every time I wash my hands at work, the water turns grimy and gray. Wash your fruits and veggies before eating them??

ctortan

4.

Put their phone on any surface in a public restroom

axon-axoff

5.

Blowing out birthday candles on a cake that people then eat. Especially if it’s a child’s birthday cake.l because kids are little germ balls. I can’t believe this still happens since Covid

CoffeeContingencies

6.

Bowling. We put our fingers in the dark, porous holes of balls that everyone uses. Then we eat nachos and wings and other finger foods.

ImInJeopardy

7.

Attending a music festival without adequate porta-potties. Went to one in Portland, and the area around the 8 porta-potties was a literal lake of piss about six inches deep. 8 porta-potties for about 10,000 people, all drunk and baked off their asses.

TwinFrogs

8.

Potlucks. You’d be surprised how gross people can be in the privacy of their own kitchens…

blueunicorn007