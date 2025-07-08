Politics brian cox nigel farage

Brian Cox called Nigel Farage “a venal idiot who talks a lot of crap” and the internet cheer could be heard all the way to Clacton

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 8th, 2025

Nobody could ever accuse Brian Cox of being backward at coming forward, and the plain-speaking actor – as opposed to the plain-speaking physicist – played to type when he spoke to Channel 4 News’ Scotland correspondent, Kathryn Samson, about his new play at Dundee Rep …plus one or two other things.

Of course, his frank words on Nigel Farage brought the cult members out of the woodwork, bleating about sticking to acting, blah, blah, blah.

There were also these reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It’s not Brian Cox’s first foray into telling the world what he thinks of Farage.

Petition to get Mr Cox on any panel show featuring the absentee MP for Clacton.

READ MORE

On a grim US election night, Brian Cox’s face whenever Boris Johnson spoke lifted everyone’s spirits no end

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab, Screengrab