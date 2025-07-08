Brian Cox called Nigel Farage “a venal idiot who talks a lot of crap” and the internet cheer could be heard all the way to Clacton

Politics brian cox nigel farage

Nobody could ever accuse Brian Cox of being backward at coming forward, and the plain-speaking actor – as opposed to the plain-speaking physicist – played to type when he spoke to Channel 4 News’ Scotland correspondent, Kathryn Samson, about his new play at Dundee Rep …plus one or two other things.

Brian Cox, "I think Nigel Farage is an idiot" "I think he's a venal idiot who talks a lot of crap" pic.twitter.com/dZWVvKaQhw — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 7, 2025

Of course, his frank words on Nigel Farage brought the cult members out of the woodwork, bleating about sticking to acting, blah, blah, blah.

There were also these reactions.

1.

BOOM! Brian Cox, "I think Nigel Farage is an idiot" "I think he's a venal idiot who talks a lot of crap" https://t.co/fR5fnCAtr0 — Rick (@colonelhogans) July 7, 2025

2.

Brian Cox telling it as it is, as usual. #C4News — Heike and Dino (@MissHeikeTweets) July 7, 2025

3.

4.

Actors study the best & worst characters authors create.

Its why they can spot the real ones.

Robert De Niro

"There's something different about Donald Trump. When I look at him, I don't see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one."

Brian Cox

"Nigel Farage is a venal idiot!" #C4News — LedByDonkeys (@RishiThePM) July 7, 2025

5.

Brian Cox, Channel 4 News…”Nigel Farage is a venal idiot!”

I do like Brian Cox, he knows what’s what! — Steven Downs. #Reform are scammers. Rejoin EUasap (@StevenDowns2020) July 7, 2025

6.

I agree with Brian Cox. — Stephen Barlow (@SteB777) July 7, 2025

7.

I think I like this guy! https://t.co/uEgqb6t9dG — Imnowacat (@here2daythengon) July 7, 2025

8.

9.

Quite the understatement from Brian!!! https://t.co/9Df7zLXsQU — Christopher the Sweary Squirrel (@Christo85143679) July 7, 2025

10.

Brian Cox calling Nigel Farage an idiot on national television, we're so back baby — deborah vance (@dailygroundhogs) July 7, 2025

11.

As ever, Brian Cox nails it! — David Galloway (@HerrGalloway) July 7, 2025

It’s not Brian Cox’s first foray into telling the world what he thinks of Farage.

Brian Cox, "I find Nigel Farage slightly fascist frankly" pic.twitter.com/fHm6zJmvoE — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 17, 2024

Petition to get Mr Cox on any panel show featuring the absentee MP for Clacton.

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab, Screengrab