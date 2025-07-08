Social Media AI politics twitter

Political discourse in 2025 has devolved into a tense altercation between two wildly divergent parties shouting at each other. When people can hide behind Twitter avatars, that shouting only gets louder. Now one party is shouting at a computer – and the self owns are flooding the internet.

Twitter’s AI bot is called Grok, and it recently got a makeover from Elon Musk. Since Grok’s “significant improvements” were announced, people have been testing it out. The results have been hilarious, confusing, and, most notably, based on cold hard numbers. MAGA is not taking it well. Here are the most ridiculous arguments.

1.

Dear #MAGA Elon fixed Grok.

You should listen to it. pic.twitter.com/r3VGdPiZ0k — MM  (@adgirlMM) July 4, 2025

2.

Republicans hate Grok because of this pic.twitter.com/0lExbGAaPy — Aes (@AesPolitics1) July 6, 2025

3.

Grok continues to make MAGAs look like the idiots they are. pic.twitter.com/rV52jTvk7L — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 5, 2025

4.

@grok: Below is a letter written by President Donald Trump. If you were a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, evaluating a student seeking an MBA, how would you grade the letter? Use a scale from 0 to 100, as applied in a course on public… pic.twitter.com/p8m9iB4KRp — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 7, 2025

5.

@grok do you consider yourself “woke,” or

Do the facts you present combing the webs just cause cognitive dissonance? — Timothy Kilroy (@Kilroy5443) July 5, 2025

6.

What the fuck is going on. Why is grok answering in the first person as if Elon programmed it himself to answer this way pic.twitter.com/TjADEgpeZP — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 6, 2025

7.