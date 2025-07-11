‘Some Might Say… You’re Sh*te!’ 29 of the cattiest insults from the Gallagher Brothers

Celebrity liam gallagher noel gallagher oasis

Unless you’re a hermit living in a cave with no internet access (in which case how are you even reading this?), you’re probably aware that the beat combo Oasis have reformed and are, by all accounts, making a decent fist of their reunion tour.

They’re known primarily for three things – their anthemic tunes, fighting each other and mercilessly insulting other recording artists.

We’re here for the third thing. Here are 29 of the gobbiest insults from Noel and Liam over the years.

1.

On Radiohead (Noel, 2015): “I’m aware that Radiohead have never had a fucking bad review. I reckon if Thom Yorke fucking shit into a light bulb and started blowing it like an empty beer bottle it’d probably get 9 out of 10 in fucking Mojo. I’m not having it.”

2.

On Mumford & Sons (Liam, 2013): “Everyone looks like they’ve got fucking nits and eat lentil soup with their sleeves rolled up! I’m sure they’re all nice lads but that’s not for me. They look like fucking Amish people.”

3.

On Coldplay (Liam, 2017): “I don’t hate Chris Martin. I don’t know him, know what I mean? I just think he’s a bit giddy. He needs to be calmed down.”

4.

On Blur (Liam, 1995): “Blur are just for the students and the art school kids. We’re for the working class, the real people.”

5.

On Blur’s Damon Albarn (Noel, 1995): “Damon Albarn is a fucking knob. He’s got a big mouth and no tunes.”

6.

On The Verve (Noel, 1997): “Richard Ashcroft’s alright, but the rest of them are just a bunch of fucking hippies with no tunes.”

7.

On Kaiser Chiefs (Noel, 2005): “They’re like a bad version of us, but without the fucking songs.”

8.

On Suede (Noel, 1994): “Suede? They’re like a poor man’s Smiths, mate. All style, no substance.”

9.

On Green Day (Liam, 2000): “They’re just a bunch of fucking Yanks trying to be us. Stick to your skateboards.”

10.

On The White Stripes’ Jack White (Noel, 2005): “He looks like Zorro on doughnuts.”

11.

On Pulp (Noel, 1995): “Jarvis Cocker’s a clever bastard, but his band’s just a bit too fucking weird for me.”

13.

On Robbie Williams (Noel, 2000): “He’s a fat dancer from Take That. He’s got no business being in our game.”

14.

On Coldplay (Noel, 2005): “Coldplay are the kind of band that your mum likes. Safe, boring, and beige.”