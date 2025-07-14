Liz Truss trolled the BBC for not bringing rape gangs to justice and got brutally owned into next year

Politics BBC Gregg Wallace Liz Truss

Former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss is so good at this politics lark that she didn’t even manage to hold on to her seat in the House of Commons, and yet it doesn’t stop Lettuce Liz wanging on as if she was in any way still relevant.

And she was at it again today, prompted by the BBC’s report into Gregg Wallace’s unacceptable behaviour to somehow blame the corporation for failing to bring rape gangs to justice (not sure that was part of its remit last time we looked, but still).

If only the @bbc gave as much attention to the rape gangs that have abused tens of thousand girls as they did to Gregg Wallace. We would have had justice by now. https://t.co/xZShA5o6BN — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 14, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because she ended up brutally owned into next year. And these people surely said it best.

Elizabeth, you were Secretary of State for Justice. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 14, 2025

Glad to hear it's all the fault of the BBC, not the party who were in charge for 14 years while it was happening. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 14, 2025

If only Liz Truss gave as much attention to her own catastrophic legacy as PM as she does to weaponising child abuse for culture war clout. You were in power for 14 years, Liz. Where was your justice then? Or is this just more cheap deflection from a party that failed everyone? — #GetBrexitUndone (@GetBrexitUndone) July 14, 2025

You really are a disgrace. The actual lettuce would have been a better choice for PM than you. — Cory (@4AU_1) July 14, 2025

The Tories were in power for 14 years. https://t.co/u0z4EbeGYZ — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 14, 2025

Times Liz Truss mentioned the rape gangs when Prime Minister? Zero. Timed Liz Trusse times tape gangs when MP..? Guess. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) July 14, 2025

It's always someone else at fault isn't it? What is your record on speaking out in your 14 years in govt? I wonder what's in Hansard from you on this subject? You were even PM (God help us). Truth is you said and did nothing. — Livia Augusta (@LiviaAugusta10) July 14, 2025

If only you had any position of power within the last 14 years to do something. Oh wait. Keep trying and failing to rebrand yourself – we will never forgive and never forget — Ryan (C) (@RyanH_LFC) July 14, 2025

Has the BBC been running the country? Or was that the Tory government of which you were a part, and then PM? — Theresa Musgrove (@BrokenBarnet) July 14, 2025

