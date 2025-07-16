Could CNN’s avocado advice be the most useless kitchen tip of all time? You decide
For those of you who haven’t stopped buying avocados and takeaway coffees so you can save up for a house, CNN’s advice on how to slice them – the avocados, not the coffees – might come in handy. Or, then again, it might not.
Here's how to slice an avocado the right way pic.twitter.com/1KD8i9tfPD
— CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2023
Reactions were split between those who thought it was a pointless demo of an easy task and the ones saying she was doing it wrong anyway. Well played, CNN.
1.
Wow. I've just been biting the skins off. https://t.co/1tTAabX5XW
— William M Briggs – Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) July 10, 2023
2.
Is there an avocado slicing competition I don't know about?
— Dennis Itumbi (@andy_mzungu) July 11, 2023
3.
Here’s how to patronise your audience the right way: https://t.co/AlHelPyilf
— Duncan Reyburn (@duncanreyburn) July 11, 2023
4.
In CNN’s next video, how to peel a banana. https://t.co/lQkmzKf5q8
— Ste (@McLarenSte) July 11, 2023
5.
Genius 🤦🏿♂️ https://t.co/8kyBYptfsV
— tHAMSanqa 萨米塔米 (@mthamane) July 10, 2023
6.
**stares in potato peeler** https://t.co/2ebzcQDpkI
— Merryn (@rentaquill) July 11, 2023
7.
wait, you take the hard caramel part out?
— DСИ (@OriginDevel) July 10, 2023
8.
Can you do one for "How to Slice a Peach"
— Andrea Ann 🍬 (@ndrraann) July 10, 2023
9.
You mean you don't eat them whole?
— Crown Green Bowler (29) (@29Crown) July 11, 2023
10.
Stellar reporting.
— T (@CoolRiderr) July 11, 2023
11.
Pulitzer Prize worthy Journalism CNN.
— Stephen Cleveland (@callmeGroverC) July 10, 2023
Now, here’s a real tip.
*Stares at homemade Edward Scissorhands gloves and pile of mush on the kitchen worktop*
"D'oh!" https://t.co/PFauyVQeeI
— Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) July 11, 2023
Source CNN Image Screengrab