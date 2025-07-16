Weird World food

Could CNN’s avocado advice be the most useless kitchen tip of all time? You decide

Poke Staff. Updated July 16th, 2025

For those of you who haven’t stopped buying avocados and takeaway coffees so you can save up for a house, CNN’s advice on how to slice them – the avocados, not the coffees – might come in handy. Or, then again, it might not.

Reactions were split between those who thought it was a pointless demo of an easy task and the ones saying she was doing it wrong anyway. Well played, CNN.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Now, here’s a real tip.

READ MORE

A woman paid £10 for this ‘deconstructed’ avocado breakfast and she wasn’t the only furious one

Source CNN Image Screengrab