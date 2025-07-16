Could CNN’s avocado advice be the most useless kitchen tip of all time? You decide

Weird World food

For those of you who haven’t stopped buying avocados and takeaway coffees so you can save up for a house, CNN’s advice on how to slice them – the avocados, not the coffees – might come in handy. Or, then again, it might not.

Here's how to slice an avocado the right way pic.twitter.com/1KD8i9tfPD — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2023

Reactions were split between those who thought it was a pointless demo of an easy task and the ones saying she was doing it wrong anyway. Well played, CNN.

Wow. I've just been biting the skins off. https://t.co/1tTAabX5XW — William M Briggs – Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) July 10, 2023

Is there an avocado slicing competition I don't know about? — Dennis Itumbi (@andy_mzungu) July 11, 2023

Here’s how to patronise your audience the right way: https://t.co/AlHelPyilf — Duncan Reyburn (@duncanreyburn) July 11, 2023

In CNN’s next video, how to peel a banana. https://t.co/lQkmzKf5q8 — Ste (@McLarenSte) July 11, 2023

wait, you take the hard caramel part out? — DСИ (@OriginDevel) July 10, 2023

Can you do one for "How to Slice a Peach" — Andrea Ann 🍬 (@ndrraann) July 10, 2023

You mean you don't eat them whole? — Crown Green Bowler (29) (@29Crown) July 11, 2023

Stellar reporting. — T (@CoolRiderr) July 11, 2023

Pulitzer Prize worthy Journalism CNN. — Stephen Cleveland (@callmeGroverC) July 10, 2023

Now, here’s a real tip.

*Stares at homemade Edward Scissorhands gloves and pile of mush on the kitchen worktop* "D'oh!" https://t.co/PFauyVQeeI — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) July 11, 2023

