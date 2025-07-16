Ever wondered why the London Underground is hotter than Hell? Hannah Fry has the slightly terrifying answer

Science London

Mathematician Hannah Fry isn’t like the teachers who made you hate Pythagoras with the heat of a thousand suns. The Professor of the Public Understanding of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge makes maths and science fascinating, often using it to explain real-world issues.

For example, this is a piece of information that many could find really useful right now.

@fryrsquared That age-old dilemma of choosing between having a non-sweltering car or baffling a passerby because you look like a fool who doesn't know how to use a door ♬ Feels Like Summer – Samuel Jack

Try it. If nothing else, it’s got to be good for your triceps. On the topic of heat, Hannah also addressed the small issue of the London Underground, which – at times – is like a previously undiscovered circle of hell.

Oh! That explains a lot. It certainly makes the bus a much more attractive option. TikTok users weighed in.

1.

There are some really cool projects like bunhill that aim to use heat from the tube to warm homes! It’s a real win win and will save carbon from both heating and cooling. it’s the future.

Billy.ze.kid

2.

So what you’re saying is that the London Tube is essentially a Perpetual Stew.

Martinfected

3.

We know it’s Summer because the rain is warmer.

Keith Stewart O’Brien

4.

In a million years London underground will transform into a second sun.

The Snubben

5.

In New York it’s cold in the carriages but in the stations it’s hot as hell bc of the AC.

Din Mamma

6.

The original central London Underground stations had two vertical lift shafts and a spiral staircase, the piston effect of the trains pushed out the hot air and pulled in cooler air. These were replaced by escalators in the 1930’s and are not as efficient at the air exchange as the original stations.

Brisbanebill

7.

One ride in London underground is as bad for your lungs as one cigarette!

Osinkosampo

8.

That’s so interesting! I wonder, did the temperature drop slightly during covid when there were fewer (or a total lack of) commuters?

Ally the Ally

9.

Another reason to avoid London as a northerner. Our gravy mines are liquid cooled.

Sean Johnson

10.

So it’s a clay oven? With salt and pepper it could be a Michelin British Restaurant.

_404_notfound

11.

A fart on the tube nearly wiped us out.

justgoodmusic

12.

New fear unlocked, when I enter the tube, I’m entering pressure cooker.

Kukie The Frenchie

13.

When I was younger, I wanted to live in London… now I do not. The transport up north is terrible… but at least we can breathe while we’re soaking wet, cold, and 2 hours late.

AnnaBeck

14.

If everyone carried an ice pack things would start to cool back down.

barnescmx087

15.

I live in Australia, I’ve spent time in tropical countries but London heat and tube heat is some of the worst.

jackclearwater

Rera Pops had a slightly different theory.

Wrong. It’s because some of the lines run through hell itself.



Top marks to Jamerson-mcvitie for this comment.

Do you think it would help cool down if someone opened and closed the main door quickly???

