Hunter Biden unleashed a NSFW rant condemning his dad getting booted out of the race in 2024, and a lot of Twitter is right there with him

Politics hunter biden joe biden

Hindsight is 20/20 of course, but there’s no denying the 2024 Presidential Election didn’t exactly go as the Democratic Party envisioned. As Joe Biden has been wiped off the stage by the tornado of lies and chaos spewing from the current administration, it’s easy to forget what he had done leading up to the election.

Hunter Biden hasn’t.

Hunter Biden just cooked for 5 minutes straight calling out the Democratic Establishment for turning its back on Joe Biden despite him having an incredibly successful presidency and the backing of progressives, Black voters, and rural voters. This was

pic.twitter.com/iyLWaMtnxB — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) July 21, 2025

For a variety of reasons, you can take what Hunter Biden says with a grain of salt. He’s Joe Biden’s son, for one, and whenever he’s been thrust into the public spotlight, he’s shown questionable judgement. But a whole lot of the internet seems to be nodding in agreement.

1.

He cooked @PodSaveAmerica on this one — Larry g(EE) (@larrygeemusic) July 22, 2025

2.

He’s 100% correct. Some of us stuck by Joe til the end. (Taking nothing away from Kamala) the pod bois need to go away. All those rich white guys gave Trump the White House & way too many elected Dems put the knife in POTUS’ back because they were scared!! — Marsha (@jaxbeachmarsh) July 21, 2025

3.

He’s percent right except he forgot that no one can debate a pathalogical liar spewing shit that doesn’t even make sense-haven’t watched “news” since. Fuck @davidaxelrod and fuck @SpeakerPelosi ! — SJH (@SJH71287858) July 21, 2025

4.

He is so right. Nancy stepped on that train and she is older than Joe. She got a lot of people to join it. I can't stand the older Dems b/c of it. — Jackie For Justice (@sickoftrump13) July 21, 2025

5.

He’s 100% correct. Democrats ran scared and gave Biden to the wolves. — Fran Auerbach (@franauerbach) July 21, 2025

6.

"Hunter Biden calls out the Pod Save America team as "four white millionaires dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago" Yeah. Pretty much. https://t.co/aa0pUlPS84 pic.twitter.com/3ErVd5mwgM — Cullen Martin (@CulRMartin) July 21, 2025

7.

Yep, he's right just like his dad. I still have many dems blocked who bashed Prez Biden especially the pod bros, they are trash. — Lauzoo (@ritzyzoo) July 21, 2025

8.

Joe Biden is also the only person to win an election against Trump. — I’m More Ready (@4AnimalsVoice) July 21, 2025

9.

i will never forgive the democrats who shivved him @jahimes @SenAdamSchiff @SpeakerPelosi etc @RepRaskin — Suri Crowe ️Thank You Joe Biden (@SuriCrowe) July 21, 2025

10.

Dems are going to run him in 2028, aren’t they?? — Glenda Goodness (@GoodnessGlenda) July 21, 2025

11.

100% true! I heard Joe speak numerous times after that debate and he was sharp. If Democrats would have backed him instead of stabbing him in the back, he would have won. — BxChris21 (@CrizYano) July 21, 2025

12.

get their asses https://t.co/RbtXSQqNHQ — Panican Skywalker (@ThomasJCarcetti) July 21, 2025

13.

I don’t know if I agree 100% but so great Hunter Biden is speaking out! And I love the profanity….its how people talk! — Melinda (@jeanienyc) July 21, 2025

14.

100% agree with him. Pelosi Schiff and Schumer .. the three idiots – I'll never forgive them for what they did. — MJJJusticeProject Inc- #MJ Fan Acct (@MJJJusticePrjct) July 21, 2025

15.

Good to hear his son speaking so plainly in support of Joe Biden, and interesting that this is probably how Joe has felt throughout. — CKing (@cecmarking) July 22, 2025

16.

I could listen to Hunter Biden eviscerate the PodBros for hours. https://t.co/WcPN2m26pt — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2025

Looks like Hunter’s off the Christmas list.

Oh they hated him before but they are really gonna hate him now

Good for him. He’s still here. He’s still sober. He’s telling the truth. https://t.co/AweT6EKwJG — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) July 21, 2025

READ MORE

In 2013, Donald Trump publicly berated Barack Obama for trying to change Washington’s NFL team name, and there’s not enough irony in the world

Source @DashDobrofsky Image Screengrab