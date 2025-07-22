An infinite number of monkeys might eventually type the works of Shakespeare, but it looks like they finished Reform UK’s law and order policy first

Politics Reform UK

Reform UK’s MP’s – all four of them – have been highly favoured by the publicity fairy godmother. You’re seldom more than two bulletins away from seeing one or other of them waxing lyrical on one of the many topics they’re concerned about. Oh no, wait – it’s all about immigration.

Farage on the BBC…again. And not a Green in sight. A reminder: Greens: 4 MPs 800+ councillors Reform: 4 MPs 600+ councillors When will the BBC give the Green Party the same amount of coverage as Reform?#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/I9wg1BHvIR — Darren Parkinson (@DarrenBar88) July 20, 2025

Housing? Kick all the foreigners out and give the houses to the British. Health? Send all the foreigners home and give the waiting list places and jobs to the British (even though you just more than decimated the workforce. Law and order? Kick all the foreigners out, and give all the jail cells to the British – or something like that.

Their new law and order policy was revealed over the weekend.

They would –

Introduce a zero tolerance policy Build five new prisons Increase prison sentences Send some prisoners to El Salvador Give life sentences to repeat offenders Have a high level – one in five – of stop and search in some areas

It looks like Nigel Farage got the Bumper Book of Half-arsed Trump-lite Policies for Christmas, and he’ll be damned if he’s not going to complete it before the next volume is released. He tried to sum up the policy.

We’re not saying he has a credibility problem, but …actually – we are.

Nigel Farage has promised to halve the amount of crime in Britain if he wins the next election, but 70% of Britons think he'd be unlikely to deliver on this promise, including a third of Reform UK voters Likely: 18%

Unlikely: 70% 2024 Reform UK voters

Likely: 59%

Unlikely: 33% pic.twitter.com/VnDk3OUuvs — YouGov (@YouGov) July 21, 2025

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

1.

Nigel Farage will cut crime and stop foreigners from assaulting our women. pic.twitter.com/wj9YDqmOy4 — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 21, 2025

2.

I hope this includes your own nephew that actually managed to AVOID a prison sentence about pleading guilty to upskirting a poor young lady. https://t.co/8NMES6HFgm — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 21, 2025

3.

Thousands of Reform members fear for their future as Nigel Farage puts criminals on notice. pic.twitter.com/LQpgB8XemW — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 21, 2025

4.

Meaningless fantasy rhetoric from No Ideas Nigel A look at me I'm Trump moment that ignores cost, the difficulty of such schemes, the legal challenges and the fact prisons and police can't get staffing now. Of course as ever is totally unfunded — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 21, 2025

5.

Farage's proposed law and order policy genuinely reads like it was dreamed up by a very pissed man in a pub who knows fuck all about how to solve crime. And you know what? I think it probably was. pic.twitter.com/Kkj4ZeiucP — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 21, 2025

6.

Nigel Farage's plan for law and order sounds like the sort of thing someone might say if they knew they would never get into power and have to actually deliver it.

ie: total bollocks — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 21, 2025

7.

8.

Farage saying serious offenders will be sent to El Salvador. Vote blue tie, get black shirt. pic.twitter.com/FZlLMG9yBa — KoH (@pinguforest) July 21, 2025

9.

Farage wants to deport foreign criminals to a third country, such as El Salvador. He really has no policies of his own, he just looks at what Trump is doing and copy pastes it. — Joe Hardy ♿️ #RightToLove (@BlokeOnWheels) July 20, 2025

10.