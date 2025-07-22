Politics Reform UK

An infinite number of monkeys might eventually type the works of Shakespeare, but it looks like they finished Reform UK’s law and order policy first

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 22nd, 2025

Reform UK’s MP’s – all four of them – have been highly favoured by the publicity fairy godmother. You’re seldom more than two bulletins away from seeing one or other of them waxing lyrical on one of the many topics they’re concerned about. Oh no, wait – it’s all about immigration.

Housing? Kick all the foreigners out and give the houses to the British. Health? Send all the foreigners home and give the waiting list places and jobs to the British (even though you just more than decimated the workforce. Law and order? Kick all the foreigners out, and give all the jail cells to the British – or something like that.

Their new law and order policy was revealed over the weekend.

They would –

Introduce a zero tolerance policy

Build five new prisons

Increase prison sentences

Send some prisoners to El Salvador

Give life sentences to repeat offenders

Have a high level – one in five – of stop and search in some areas

It looks like Nigel Farage got the Bumper Book of Half-arsed Trump-lite Policies for Christmas, and he’ll be damned if he’s not going to complete it before the next volume is released. He tried to sum up the policy.

Reform UK will restore law and order. We are putting the criminals on notice

We’re not saying he has a credibility problem, but …actually – we are.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

