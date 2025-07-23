Politics deals howard lutnick

This CNN montage of Trump loyalist Howard Lutnick promising deals, deals, deals has everyone rolling their eyes – 15 scathing responses

Saul Hutson. Updated July 23rd, 2025

Donald Trump is known for one thing: lying cheating assault racism bigotry fraud deals. Yeah, deals. That’s it. Making so many deals.

So it makes sense that his Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, is regularly out there on TV spouting off about all of the deals his president is going to make.

Unfortunately for them, the numbers don’t exactly pan out. After being promised 90 deals in 90 days, only four trade agreements have been announced. And the people responded to Lutnick’s highlight reel in kind. See for yourself.

Source @Acyn Image @Acyn