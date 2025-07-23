This CNN montage of Trump loyalist Howard Lutnick promising deals, deals, deals has everyone rolling their eyes – 15 scathing responses

Politics deals howard lutnick

Donald Trump is known for one thing: lying cheating assault racism bigotry fraud deals. Yeah, deals. That’s it. Making so many deals.

So it makes sense that his Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, is regularly out there on TV spouting off about all of the deals his president is going to make.

CNN put together a montage of Lutnick promising that deals are coming soon pic.twitter.com/9EGHPei2jv — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2025

Unfortunately for them, the numbers don’t exactly pan out. After being promised 90 deals in 90 days, only four trade agreements have been announced. And the people responded to Lutnick’s highlight reel in kind. See for yourself.

1.

Imagine if Lutnick was your tenant.

"I'll have your rent a week after the next". — GeronimoBPM (@GeronimoBPM) July 22, 2025

2.

Trump’s tariffs letters are equivalent to spam emails. They have many misspellings, grammatical errors and incoherent sentences with urgent warnings. You can tell the sender is suspect. Throw them in trash bin. Then reboot your devices. pic.twitter.com/sPwLX5gel2 — CK14 (@palazzo214) July 22, 2025

3.

Nothing says “totally legit” like a billionaire on loop yelling

“Deals coming any day now!” for six months straight. Even Theranos had more follow-through. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) July 22, 2025

4.

Imagine any other job where you promise so much and deliver so little — Right-wing Nuts (@Rightwingnutts) July 22, 2025

5.

It’s just a game to them One big joke, where they buy on the dips They have zero interest in serving in the best interest of 90% of Americans None — Stirling Shultz (@svtshultz) July 22, 2025

6.

Maga world: 90 days 90 deals Reality: 3 1/2 deals — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 22, 2025

7.

why won't CNN put a segment called, "what did Donald Trump promise two weeks ago" — Nett0yan7 (@Nett0yan7) July 22, 2025

8.

Punk sounds like one of those late night car dealer commercials from the 60’s. Jesus he’s a cheesy fucker. — The Loris (@TheLoris2) July 22, 2025

9.

10.

11.

in fairness we assumed mistakenly that he was talking about trade deals, but really he meant affiliates of the administration would be doing a lot of crypto treasury deals — Claire, aka Midwestern Hedgie ️‍⚧️ (@MidwestHedgie) July 22, 2025

12.

Lutnick’s messages are for an audience of one- Trump. — Liz (@4abbamom) July 22, 2025

13.

its kinda what a scam artist does you pay for something then you ask for delivery date, they keep saying soon, you call a week later, they say soon, then it keeps repeating — Jordan Heinz (@JordanHeinz) July 22, 2025

14.

Theres a reason they call him “nutlick” — Joe Munding (@crownroyal64) July 22, 2025

15.

Hahahahahahahaha! Hard to believe HE believes the crap he’s shoveling. @howardlutnick: How can you possibly continue to peddle this economic garbage?? Food/gas prices rising … Thx to you & the Orange Menace. — KateCleve23 (@KateCleve23) July 22, 2025

