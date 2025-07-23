Sport football jim harbaugh nfl
Football is back, and so is the Jim Harbaugh weirdness – the internet reacts to Jim’s first, but definitely not last, viral moment of training camp
Jim Harbaugh has had success everywhere he goes. College football. NFL. If there is pigskin involved, he will fill up the wins column. Alongside all of that winning is usually a wild array of bizarre quotes and behavior. And this year, as the Los Angeles Chargers opened training camp, is no different.
wait for it pic.twitter.com/XpU7HzK7pH
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 21, 2025
Weird? Creepy? Funny? The fact that it’s all three is why it was ripe for meme-ification. And the internet didn’t let us down. Here’s how everyone responded.
1.
Me hiding in a clothes rack when I went to the mall as a kid with my mom:
— SpinMountain (@sp27331) July 21, 2025
2.
Jim Harbaugh simulating his own birth on day 1 of training camp pic.twitter.com/MuX9cNOQvm
— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) July 21, 2025
3.
Just want someone to look at me the way Jim looks at Justin.
— Jack (@madjax114) July 21, 2025
4.
You could also convince me this is Jim Harbaugh in Justin Herbert's living room https://t.co/ZPn1FfcoFj pic.twitter.com/qVktyuRece
— Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) July 21, 2025
5.
— Scruffles (@scalf777) July 21, 2025
6.
Jim is looking at Justin like… pic.twitter.com/8GY1IJIw4x
— Dat Guy (@Btindal10Jr) July 22, 2025
7.
He’s that Dad that embarrasses his kids but everybody else loves him!
— Daddy K (@Coastal_Daddy) July 21, 2025
8.
— Mike (@Mike20316723) July 21, 2025
9.
That moment when your parents kicked you out of the room because the movie was not for kids
— Kyra (@kyrabratty) July 21, 2025
10.
— Jaybird (@jaybird_media) July 21, 2025
11.
Does he know he’s allowed to be there?
— Texas Raider (@TexasRaider4) July 21, 2025
12.
Harbaugh said: pic.twitter.com/yxe0IuKH4B
— Jim Louro (@jim_louro2) July 21, 2025
13.
This is how I look watching my food cook in the microwave
— CASH (@thevoiceofcash) July 21, 2025
14.
— Mark Wilk Jr (@Mkwilk17) July 21, 2025
15.
— Waldo (@WaldoWilbur) July 22, 2025
