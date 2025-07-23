Football is back, and so is the Jim Harbaugh weirdness – the internet reacts to Jim’s first, but definitely not last, viral moment of training camp

Sport football jim harbaugh nfl

Jim Harbaugh has had success everywhere he goes. College football. NFL. If there is pigskin involved, he will fill up the wins column. Alongside all of that winning is usually a wild array of bizarre quotes and behavior. And this year, as the Los Angeles Chargers opened training camp, is no different.

wait for it pic.twitter.com/XpU7HzK7pH — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 21, 2025

Weird? Creepy? Funny? The fact that it’s all three is why it was ripe for meme-ification. And the internet didn’t let us down. Here’s how everyone responded.

Me hiding in a clothes rack when I went to the mall as a kid with my mom: — SpinMountain (@sp27331) July 21, 2025

Jim Harbaugh simulating his own birth on day 1 of training camp pic.twitter.com/MuX9cNOQvm — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) July 21, 2025

Just want someone to look at me the way Jim looks at Justin. — Jack (@madjax114) July 21, 2025

You could also convince me this is Jim Harbaugh in Justin Herbert's living room https://t.co/ZPn1FfcoFj pic.twitter.com/qVktyuRece — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) July 21, 2025

Jim is looking at Justin like… pic.twitter.com/8GY1IJIw4x — Dat Guy (@Btindal10Jr) July 22, 2025

He’s that Dad that embarrasses his kids but everybody else loves him! — Daddy K (@Coastal_Daddy) July 21, 2025

That moment when your parents kicked you out of the room because the movie was not for kids — Kyra (@kyrabratty) July 21, 2025

Does he know he’s allowed to be there? — Texas Raider (@TexasRaider4) July 21, 2025

This is how I look watching my food cook in the microwave — CASH (@thevoiceofcash) July 21, 2025

Source @chargers Image Wikimedia Commons