Donald Trump said he cut off Jeffrey Epstein but not for the reasons you’d imagine – 9 stunned responses that say it best

The more Donald Trump talks about Jeffrey Epstein, the more it seems to get worse for the US president. So – please, Mr President – do continue!

Trump sent eyebrows into outer space after he told reporters he had not ‘had the privilege’ of visiting Epstein’s island – read all about it here – and was at it again when he revealed how he had once cut off contact with Epstein.

Quite right too, you would think, although as Trump told the tale it turned out not to be for the reasons you would imagine.

Trump: For years I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. He did something that was inappropriate. He hired help and I said don’t ever do that again. He stole people that worked for me pic.twitter.com/9pbcpx2rxH — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2025

There is always the possibility, as some people pointed out, that Trump was inviting people to read between the lines, although the president’s strong point isn’t exactly reading lines, let alone between them.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Lmfao amazing. The MAGA lore is that Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for inappropriate sexual behavior, but it turns out it was about poaching employees. https://t.co/Ka0gcr8igK — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 28, 2025

2.

3.

Trump: I can excuse pedophilia but taking my house keeper is where I draw the line! https://t.co/2yV8CGSxUq — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) July 28, 2025

4.

So Trump’s beef with Jeffrey Epstein stemmed from Epstein poaching staff from him, NOT that Trump was concerned about Epstein abusing young women as his lying staff like @StevenCheung47 have claimed. Helpful clarification. https://t.co/CTZXp139Vg — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 28, 2025

5.

Trump is like “you think the sex trafficking was bad? He once hired my best sommelier for the weekend” https://t.co/oIBbaNQkdc — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) July 28, 2025

6.

What the hell does “he hired help” even mean? https://t.co/4LaGufrVbD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 28, 2025

7.

Trump said Epstein was inappropriate for hiring Trump’s workers. Right, because that’s where Epstein crossed the line. https://t.co/l7E6ZRhQjb — Kristy Greenberg (@KGreenberg_) July 28, 2025

8.

i thought trump “barely ever knew” epstein? now he was close enough in proximity to poach his employees and upset him on a personal level lol https://t.co/VB1SAcEiYl — manny (@mannyfidel) July 28, 2025

9.

My favorite genre of Trump defender is the one where they defend Trump (‘he cut off Epstein when he found out about the child abuse’) and then Trump throws them under the bus (‘he stole people who worked for me’) https://t.co/sKhHj6KFfV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 28, 2025

