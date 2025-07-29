Frank Bruno had a question about this picture of him with Hulk Hogan and the entire internet had the answer

Celebrity twitter

Some of our earliest sporting memories – well, not that early – were cheering on Frank Bruno back in the day when boxing was still on free to air telly.

But no, you haven’t accidentally stumbled onto a post about the changing landscape of pay-TV sport rights in Media Guardian, we mention it because the great man just went viral after sharing this pic of him and Hulk Hogan.

Specifically, because of the question Big Frank had to go with it.

Morning well a great weekend for sport. Monday morning I used to think I wonder whats going to be thrown at me now! I was sent this pic not sure if its AI or actual good pic anyway pic.twitter.com/xCIBh4gQN4 — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) July 28, 2025

And it’s fair to say everyone replied the same way. Well, not everyone, and not entirely the same way, but you’ll get the idea.

“Not sure if AI or actual” mate it’s you, you should know https://t.co/JkraCW5eSo — Rob- BoxingShrew (@BoxingShrew) July 28, 2025

Funny Frank, cos I found this one in my camera roll this morning. pic.twitter.com/p4QPMqAnBi — Sarcastic Cab (@JonB0712) July 28, 2025

My brother in christ, you're literally in the pic. How are you not sure — Rosanero ENG (@RosaneroENG) July 28, 2025

I’ve got one of me & Genghis Khan at a KFC, and it’s more real than this, Frank. — Paddy (@wpaddypaterson) July 28, 2025

So glad you finally got to see your mate again after that legendary match at wrestle mania Frank pic.twitter.com/xlQEEiTb92 — Michael (@Reyes_Fitness) July 28, 2025

Its real mate, I remember taking the photo. What a night. — Enis (@EnisTheEngin824) July 28, 2025

The greatest man on this app. How does he not know https://t.co/jOq5dZ9BMq — James Stirling (@jimmystirling) July 28, 2025

READ MORE

A tweet about band T-shirts sent this wild Martin Freeman-Tim Lovejoy clip viral all over again and it will never be less than furiously entertaining

Source @frankbrunoboxer