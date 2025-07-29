People have been sharing videos that live in their head rent free and this one beats all-comers

Videos funny

To the world of Twitter now where people have been sharing videos that live rent free after @beyoncegarden asked – you guessed it – this.

what’s a video that lives in your mind rent free — (@beyoncegarden) July 25, 2025

And while it prompted no end of memorable moments …

Prime Deontay Wilder knocking out a mascot on live TV after not realising that it was a man wearing a costume https://t.co/hk64YqpBVs pic.twitter.com/J6r1LlLBGE — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) July 28, 2025

… we reckon this one beat all-comers.

Never gets old.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage was asked what his policy proposals would mean for Trump and that fizzing sound you can hear is his brain short-circuiting

Source @beyoncegarden