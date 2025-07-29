People have been sharing videos that live in their head rent free and this one beats all-comers
To the world of Twitter now where people have been sharing videos that live rent free after @beyoncegarden asked – you guessed it – this.
what’s a video that lives in your mind rent free
— (@beyoncegarden) July 25, 2025
And while it prompted no end of memorable moments …
Prime Deontay Wilder knocking out a mascot on live TV after not realising that it was a man wearing a costume https://t.co/hk64YqpBVs pic.twitter.com/J6r1LlLBGE
— Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) July 28, 2025
https://t.co/2fdWScBVBd pic.twitter.com/wWy8BP4ZMC
— FK (@FK09____) July 27, 2025
"That's a bit of a weird analogy" https://t.co/hk64YqpBVs pic.twitter.com/xvRNE08vRt
— Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) July 28, 2025
This fucking thing melts mine https://t.co/fN4X4hksgX pic.twitter.com/MPCjmfqgRH
— jamie somers (@jamiesomersuk) July 28, 2025
❄️ pic.twitter.com/7zybKNVnwj https://t.co/kAe1cbbjTR
— Quotes of XFM (@QuotesOfXFM) July 27, 2025
… we reckon this one beat all-comers.
pic.twitter.com/QAumv2vr3f https://t.co/lvyFMJJ49r
— Leigh ⚪️ (@leighUTP) July 27, 2025
Never gets old.
Source @beyoncegarden