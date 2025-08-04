Someone shared their memories of British schooling and unleashed a torrent of nostalgia that might just ring a bell – 22 of the best

Twitter nostalgia

We suspect that there are common experiences no matter where you went to school. Boring subjects, undignified PE lessons, that crazy teacher who probably shouldn’t have been allowed near children without anger-management sessions. You know the stuff.

The wonderful @SoVeryBritish posted some British school memories that were like a mini time machine, if you went to one.

My top British school memories: -Stabbing holes in my rubber with a compass

-“The Apparatus”

-Very yellow custard

-A long wooden pole with a hook to open high windows in the assembly hall

-Give me oil in my lamp keep me burning

-Bringing toys and games in on the last day… — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 2, 2025

It opened the flood gates to a lot of other people’s school memories – some more relatable than others. Do any of these ring a bell?

1.

-Adding the extra "OF KINGS" to "Sing Hosannah to the King of Kings"

– "Miss he taxed my rubber!"

– Being the only child in middle school who collected Eternal Champions stickers

– The common room's distinct hierachy

– Chocolate cigarettes

– The video library

– X-Men arcade — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) August 3, 2025

2.

Forging my mum’s signature on the weekly homework book. Also letters. I ended one with”Yours regretfully..” — Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) August 2, 2025

3.

There is no worse feeling than the split second you're sure you'll fall after leaning back a little too far in your chair… — Saint Anger (@Saint_Anger) August 2, 2025

4.

Putting glue all over your hand then peeling it off — Jane (@Dead__Duv) August 2, 2025

5.

Teachers reeking of cigarettes and beer after lunch break — Sarah Urch (@cabsauv) August 2, 2025

6.

– days off in the winter when the heating broke down

– an entire other school coming to our school when their heating broke down, so more days off

– wedgies

– people being "poled"

– British Bulldog and Red Rover being banned

– at breaktimes not being allowed to commune with girls… — Kenny Reid (@penandniblick) August 2, 2025

7.

You missed 'tuck shop'. — joel rayner (@_JoelRayner) August 2, 2025

8.

Izal toilet paper. Could also be used as tracing paper – and vice versa pic.twitter.com/x2CiAbxABW — Just Jayne♀️ (@canthelpmenow7) August 2, 2025

9.

Fucking about with the bunsen burner gas taps. — Paul Marsh (@Paul70Marsh) August 2, 2025

10.

Great list. I’ll add:

– Plimsolls in a gym bag made by my mum

– ‘Cake and custard’ at lunch

– ‘Beefburgers’ that were actually sausage meat patties (I only realized this years later)

– Football in the playground at lunchtime & breaktime

– Black leather school shoes with chronic… — @recruit96 (@Recruit96) August 2, 2025

11.