Politics nigel farage prison

Nigel Farage said he couldn’t talk about prisons because he’d never worked in one and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2025

It’s a frequent criticism levelled at Nigel Farage that he’s big – well, biggish – on the sweeping statements but what Reform UK lacks is proper, costed, sensibly explained policy at a more granular level.

Any level, in fact.

So the Reform UK leader was given the perfect opportunity to shed a little bit of light on his prisons policy, especially in one specific regard, and did he grasp it? Did he heck.

And his response (or rather, complete absence of it) had the entirety of the internet – well, quite a lot of it at least – responding as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source @Parody_PM