Nigel Farage said he couldn’t talk about prisons because he’d never worked in one and the entirety of the internet responded as one

It’s a frequent criticism levelled at Nigel Farage that he’s big – well, biggish – on the sweeping statements but what Reform UK lacks is proper, costed, sensibly explained policy at a more granular level.

Any level, in fact.

So the Reform UK leader was given the perfect opportunity to shed a little bit of light on his prisons policy, especially in one specific regard, and did he grasp it? Did he heck.

Nigel Farage says he has never worked in a prison so he is unable to answer a question on prison policy. On that basis he will have no views on health, defence, culture, energy, education, farming, transport, law… or anything other than lying and grifting. pic.twitter.com/AHVDxpjN9O — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 4, 2025

And his response (or rather, complete absence of it) had the entirety of the internet – well, quite a lot of it at least – responding as one.

This is a big problem for Farage. He's very good at saying what shouldn't be happening but when pressed he hasn't a clue about what shouldpic.twitter.com/L0npB5qdBJ — Sebastian Coe (@SEBdotCOEdotUK) August 4, 2025

Nigel Farage: "I've personally never worked for Border Force, so I can't answer questions on immigration." https://t.co/spcA9JsdrW — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) August 4, 2025

I guess he knows fuck all about Clacton then! — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) August 4, 2025

Let’s hope this man never becomes the leader of the UK.

He’s turned out to be an absolute wet wipe. pic.twitter.com/dSAE9f2D39 — Sammy Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) August 4, 2025

We should send him to prison so he has first-hand knowledge about how it works. — Kev Meredith ️‍ (@KymriskaDraken) August 4, 2025

“I’ve never worked in healthcare so I can’t answer questions on privatisation of the NHS” And repeat….. — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) August 4, 2025

Over the last few weeks its become very apparent that farage the fraud doesn't know much about anything, all he has is the boats ,he is praying that the government dont fix that ,without the boats he is nothing and finished along with his awful party. — Tom (@tommy54w) August 4, 2025

‘I can’t answer that because I’ve never worked in prisons,’

says Farage evasively. Strangely, he’s also never worked in border control, the home office or the police but that’s never – to my knowledge – stopped him having an opinion….pic.twitter.com/DxCeZ0Buft — teresa smith (@treesey) August 4, 2025

