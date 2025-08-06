Ted Cruz said he didn’t speak to President Joe Biden for four years, and it was a self-own visible from Cancun – 15 top takedowns

US joe biden ted cruz

Part of Donald Trump’s ‘Operation: Look – a squirrel!’ has been to suggest that Joe Biden had been a mere puppet, with all of his documents signed by autopen. His surprisingly loyal lap dog Ted Cruz has decided to fuel that hoax with this comment.

During his 4 years in office, I never spoke to Biden — not once. I don’t know who was running things, but it wasn’t Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/XbDY5qfQzO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 4, 2025

It may have been his biggest self-own since he fled to Cancun as Texans were experiencing snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

People were ready to pounce.

1.

Biden understood something fundamental: No American, no matter who they are or where they come from, should ever be forced to speak to Ted Cruz https://t.co/G3QQfUMhHh — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) August 5, 2025

2.

Ted, your own REPUBLICAN colleagues don’t speak to you. And they’ve worked with you for 13 years. https://t.co/KmjjNaUCJV — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 5, 2025

3.

Consistently declining to speak to Ted Cruz for four years is actually a strong sign of mental capacity. https://t.co/v5lCMcscx4 — Cheese Pundit ‍ (@CheesePundit) August 6, 2025

4.

Why would he ever need to speak to you, Count Fucula? To get tips on the cheapest last-minute airfare rates to Cancun? — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) August 4, 2025

5.

Question Ted – How could you have spoken to President Biden, When you had your head firmly lodged up Trump’s ass the entire time? Take your time with this one. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) August 4, 2025

6.

Weird flex admitting you couldn't get a meeting with the President for four years, but then again, you couldn't even get Trump to stop insulting your dad and your wife, so I guess incompetence is kinda your brand. https://t.co/D1yyFVpQe7 — Benjamin Stevens (@benjstevens47) August 4, 2025

7.

When I worked at the Genius Bar, I never once had a conversation with Tim Cook. https://t.co/IxDnfXjXKo — Misha (@himishahan) August 5, 2025

8.

Have you considered that you never spoke to Joe Biden because no one likes you, Ted? https://t.co/akxUsmXWkM — WI_RightWing_Ls (@WI_RightWing_Ls) August 4, 2025

9.

Didn’t he have your room number in Cancun, Ted? — Norman Chad (@NormanChad) August 4, 2025

10.

Lmfao Joe Biden didn't want to talk to you. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 4, 2025

11.

In 2021, one of President Biden's first trips outside of DC was to Cruz's hometown of Houston during Winter Storm Uri. Sen. Cornyn were there, as was Gov. Abbott. Where was Ted Cruz . . . .oh yeah. Went to the @HoustonFoodBank, @houstontranstar & then to NRG Stadium. https://t.co/AYf7ywRhHL pic.twitter.com/sDyuQPsAZR — Bill Kelly (@billkellytexas) August 5, 2025

12.

From my understanding, Trump has not spoken with Senator Andy Kim from NJ. Does that mean Trump is not running things? — Chris Moore (@ChrisMoore15915) August 5, 2025

13.

We hold these truths to be self evident: that all mean are created equal and no man should have to speak with Ted Cruz — Abcde Fghi (@AbcdeFg06376666) August 5, 2025

14.

I like to report a murder lol! https://t.co/WPOK9sQ7OO — Diana Mendes (Diana) (@diana01854) August 5, 2025

15.

I also didn't speak to Biden during his 4 years in office. But that's because I'm a train. Biden didn't speak to Ted Cruz because he fucking sucks. https://t.co/Qe6FwSWnrV — Clarence Thomas the Tank Engine (@TheRealJChubby) August 6, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

This ages like fine wine every day. https://t.co/ZkYE1lZXHb pic.twitter.com/3YyI8asZNX — Leo Gonzalez (@jimi376) August 6, 2025

The worst person you know just made a great point – watch Tucker Carlson absolutely drag Ted Cruz for not knowing anything about Iran

