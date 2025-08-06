US joe biden ted cruz

Ted Cruz said he didn’t speak to President Joe Biden for four years, and it was a self-own visible from Cancun – 15 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 6th, 2025

Part of Donald Trump’s ‘Operation: Look – a squirrel!’ has been to suggest that Joe Biden had been a mere puppet, with all of his documents signed by autopen. His surprisingly loyal lap dog Ted Cruz has decided to fuel that hoax with this comment.

It may have been his biggest self-own since he fled to Cancun as Texans were experiencing snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

People were ready to pounce.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons