Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace had an important clarification about his trousers but we’re not sure it’s the win he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2025

Gregg Wallace memorably said he wouldn’t go quietly after he was fired from BBC1’s MasterChef following a series of allegations about inappropriate behaviour.

Wallace said he was cleared of the most serious allegations in a subsequent report into his actions, and there was one claim he was particularly keen to address on this social media update for all his followers.

Except we’re not sure it was quite the win he thought it was.

Got that?

It went viral after it was shared by the ‘Accidental Partridge’ account on Twitter, and with good reason. And these people surely said it best.

One thing’s for sure – there is no finding in the investigation that he took his trousers down in front of anybody. We hope that clears it up.

