Gregg Wallace had an important clarification about his trousers but we’re not sure it’s the win he thought it was

Gregg Wallace memorably said he wouldn’t go quietly after he was fired from BBC1’s MasterChef following a series of allegations about inappropriate behaviour.

Wallace said he was cleared of the most serious allegations in a subsequent report into his actions, and there was one claim he was particularly keen to address on this social media update for all his followers.

Except we’re not sure it was quite the win he thought it was.

Greggggg Wwwalllace wants you to know he DID NOT take his trousers down. Cool story, bro. pic.twitter.com/pvOMYpstKK — Binky (@TheOnlyGuru) August 10, 2025

Needless to say, I had the last laugh — Daniel Coyle (@danjacoyle) August 11, 2025

this is probably the funniest video ever https://t.co/bcc7gLos6v — Burtis (@unbelievablee_) August 11, 2025

“Would you like to hear the stories regarding me taking my trousers down?” No I really wouldn’t to be honest. — Steve Clarke (@clarkey85steve) August 11, 2025

This is the most Brass Eye thing in real life I’ve ever seen https://t.co/7KjQoaUteR — Glenn Ebrey (@glennebrey) August 11, 2025

Needs an AI version where he walks away bare-arsed. — Dougal (@provincialputz) August 11, 2025

One thing’s for sure – there is no finding in the investigation that he took his trousers down in front of anybody. We hope that clears it up.

